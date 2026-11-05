Lakers Fans Outraged At Bronny James Decision After Dalton Knecht Knicks Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers chose to waive Dalton Knecht before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, subsequently keeping Bronny James on the roster.

Knecht remained in free agency for a few days before signing a two-way deal with the New York Knicks. Neither player has necessarily been a consistent contributor for their respective teams, but after Knecht’s Knicks debut on Wednesday night, Lakers fans are making their voices heard about the team keeping the 2024 second-round pick over the first-round selection.

James has played in five games for the Lakers so far, putting up a total of four points in 12 minutes. Meanwhile, Knecht dropped ten points and seven rebounds on 4/6 shooting in his first game for the Knicks, a sign, as many believe, that Los Angeles made the wrong decision on who should have been cut from the roster.

Lakers Fans React To Decision To Keep Bronny James After Dalton Knecht Knicks Debut

During Knecht’s standout showing in his first game for New York, Lakers fans across social media expressed frustration with the team picking James over him for the final roster spot this season.

“This is NOT the same Dalton Knecht that the Lakers just waived,” notable account LakeShowYo wrote on X. “Did the Lakers make a mistake by choosing Bronny over him?”

“Of course it’s a mistake. JJ doesn’t know how to manage, and (Knecht) was misused after the failed trade,” one fan said in response to the Lakers’ decision to keep James over Knecht.

“He had 38 points in one game for the Lakers until he had to share with Bronny,” another fan said.

“Can’t believe Lakers held him back all these years and picked Bronny over him,” one user wrote.

“Reddick ruined him. Lakers actually kept Bronny James instead of Knecht. Pathetic.”

“Wish Bronny could get a fresh start too,” another user said.

“THE LAKERS WAIVED KNECHT and now hes cooking in a knicks jersey. kept bronny over him, somebody in that front office is gonna feel that one,” a frustrated fan posted.

“Food for thought, the Lakers knew that Knecht is good and they chose Bronny over him because it would have been easier for Knecht to find another team than it would have been for Bronny,” one user pondered.

“L.A. waived him Oct. 19 after declining to attach two second-round picks to send him to Milwaukee for Jericho Sims. They ate the $4.2 million. The last roster spot went to Bronny James, and Knecht cleared waivers.”

“Dalton Knecht obviously has a ways to go before he’s a consistent role player (assuming he ever gets there), but the Lakers waiving him and keeping Bronny James was wild,” Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey posted.

Dalton Knecht obviously has a ways to go before he's a consistent role player (assuming he ever gets there), but the Lakers waiving him and keeping Bronny James was wild. https://t.co/weqgVdP4cO — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 5, 2026

The responses went on and on across social media.

Additionally, the day after Knecht’s Knicks debut and James’ one minute played for the Lakers, Los Angeles announced the player they kept would be moved to the G League for a bit. That decision, like the first one to waive Knecht, was also met with criticism.

“Lakers saw Dalton Knecht ball out for the Knicks last night so they were like F that, G League for Bronny,” a Knicks fan account wrote in response to the news.

Los Angeles Eyeing A Move, Fans Could Still Get Their Wish

While the Lakers can’t retroactively bring back Knecht and waive James, the buzz continues that the latter player could be off the roster, should a free agent upgrade become available, which would result in the upset Los Angeles basketball fans still getting what they want.

Previously, the Lakers were trying to trade Jarred Vanderbilt and Knecht for a roster upgrade. However, Vanderbilt’s contract has been impossible to move, and Knecht is obviously no longer on the team. In the time since, a few other players have been put on the chopping block, including James.

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, there have been some trade rumors about several players at the end of the team’s rotation, including Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero, and even Jaden Hardy. As for James, Buha mentioned him as the most likely candidate to be waived.

“The more I think about it, I am coming around to potentially trading Adou or Carr in the right deal,” he said. “If Carr is the 12th guy for JJ and Adou can’t stay healthy, then if you can get a starter for those guys, I think you’ve got to do that.”

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“Then it’s Hardy or Bronny. And then I think they’re going to try to flip Hardy. So Bronny is the one who’s only making a couple million that they can potentially waive.”

Buha has consistently mentioned James as the one player the Lakers wouldn’t mind cutting ties with if it means adding someone else who can play more minutes. There’s not a ton of those types of names available in free agency, so if Los Angeles is willing to move on from the young guard, it’s more likely a trade is the best way to do so.

Regardless, Knecht had a strong start to his post-Lakers career, while James remains outside the team’s rotation, fighting for even a minute of playing time every single game.

“Thank you, Los Angeles. Thank you to the Lakers organization, my teammates, the coaching staff, and especially the fans who supported me from day one,” Knecht previously wrote as part of a lengthy post after he was waived. “Wearing the purple and gold was an honor I will always cherish. Every moment, every lesson, and every opportunity helped me grow not only as a player but also as a person.”