Former Lakers Big Man Gets Unexpected News Amid Roster Concerns

The Los Angeles Lakers have an interesting name to consider on the free agent market, although bringing him back would be complicated.

Former Lakers center Christian Koloko was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, ending his brief stint with the team after just one preseason appearance.

The timing is intriguing for Los Angeles, which has played its first three preseason games without projected starting center Walker Kessler because of a jammed finger.

With Kevon Looney the only other traditional center on the roster, Koloko’s release comes as the Lakers are getting an early look at their limited frontcourt depth.

There is no indication Los Angeles is pursuing a reunion, but the 26-year-old’s availability presents an interesting roster question.

Christian Koloko Waived After Just Four Minutes With Pelicans

Koloko barely had an opportunity to make an impression in New Orleans.

The 7-footer played four minutes in Thursday’s 128-118 preseason loss to the Miami Heat, finishing with two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

The Pelicans waived him the following day.

Koloko was on a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 contract, meaning New Orleans will not carry his salary on its books following his release.

Selected 33rd overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2022 NBA draft, Koloko showed promise as a rookie before a blood clot issue forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season.

He returned to the league with the Lakers on a two-way contract in 2024-25.

Koloko subsequently bounced between Los Angeles, Memphis and Atlanta during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 27 games and averaging 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 13.2 minutes.

As previously reported by Heavy, Koloko’s move to New Orleans offered him another chance to establish himself in the NBA. However, he faced an uphill battle to make the regular-season roster, with Yves Missi, Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic ahead of him in the Pelicans’ frontcourt rotation.

That opportunity lasted only one preseason game.

Lakers’ Center Depth Concerns Extend to Two-Way Roster

Koloko’s release coincides with an early test of the Lakers’ frontcourt.

Kessler has yet to make his preseason debut after jamming his finger during training camp.

Looney has started in his absence, while Sandro Mamukelashvili has received opportunities as a small-ball center.

Mamukelashvili has impressed offensively, scoring 19 points in Thursday’s 114-110 victory over Sacramento. His shooting and versatility give coach JJ Redick another dimension, although defending bigger centers presents a different challenge.

The Lakers’ lack of traditional center depth also extends to their two-way roster.

Los Angeles currently has guard Chris Mañon and forwards AK Okereke and Arthur Kaluma on two-way contracts, leaving the team without a developmental center.

However, Koloko cannot simply fill one of those spots.

Despite appearing in only three NBA seasons, Koloko has accumulated four years of service. That makes him ineligible for another two-way contract.

Any potential reunion would require a standard NBA deal.

That presents another obstacle for the Lakers, who already have 16 players on standard contracts and must reduce that number to 15 before opening night.

Signing Koloko would require additional roster maneuvering, potentially complicating decisions about the final roster spots.

For now, the Lakers are focused on getting Kessler healthy and evaluating their existing options.

But Koloko’s sudden availability highlights an issue Los Angeles may need to address before the regular season: what happens if its starting center is unavailable for an extended stretch?