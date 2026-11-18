The Los Angeles Lakers have made it clear this season that Bronny James is not a part of the team’s rotation, as despite guaranteeing the 22-year-old’s contract in what was expected to be the biggest season of his NBA career, his stats and playing time are down compared to his first two campaigns in the Purple and Gold.

James has seen success in the G League, where he spent a ton of time during his first two seasons with the Lakers. However, this year, he’s played only one game at the lower level.

As time goes on, and the Lakers’ need for more roster reinforcements only grows, while the pressure has already been on James to perform, the front office and coaching staff might share some blame for the reasons why LeBron James‘ son hasn’t panned out to be the prospect Los Angeles hoped for when he was drafted 55th overall back in 2024.

Lakers Don’t Have Bronny James Development Plan

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Tyler Watts believes that while James certainly hasn’t shown enough potential to become a consistent rotational player for the Lakers, the fault isn’t completely on the player alone.

Playing in the G League is his best opportunity to develop his game, but in the most important season of his career, he’s spent more time than ever sitting at the end of the Lakers’ bench, sparingly getting minutes when games are already decided.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need Bronny James to improve, but they seem to have no plan to develop him. He went down to the G League for the season opener and led the Coachella Valley Lakers to a win. Bronny had 22 points and seven dimes, but struggled to run the offense. That was on Nov. 6. Since then, James has been left waiting on the Lakers’ bench, hoping for garbage time,” he wrote.

“He isn’t going to make a massive leap sitting on the bench waiting for a blowout and playing in the stay-ready games. Bronny needs reps to avoid another NBA disaster. The Lakers know that, which makes their lack of a plan to develop James baffling.”

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James put up 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his lone G League appearance. Solid numbers, similar to what he showed when playing at that level in the previous two seasons.

However, as Watts said, based on what James has shown through preseason and the Lakers’ first month of the season, he needs more reps, something the team has yet to give him.

“The Lakers can’t expect him to just learn by watching. James needs reps and experience running the show. Los Angeles is a serious title contender. They don’t want to sacrifice games as Bronny struggles to run the offense. That means the only place for James to get reps is in the G League,” he added.

“Playing 30 minutes per game for Coachella Valley would have done a lot more for James’ development than the limited NBA run. Bronny needs to have the keys in the G League and run the offense. Even if the team struggles, that is how the Lakers maximize Bronny’s potential. The lack of a plan to develop James should be worrying.”

Los Angeles May Have Given Up On Young Guard

At this point, it looks like the Lakers have given up on James. He hasn’t played in a week, and even when he has seen action this year, it’s only been for a few minutes at a time.

“He needs to improve significantly for the Lakers to trust him in the rotation. LA isn’t trying to maximize his development or he would be playing in the G League. He got one game before just waiting for a chance on the Lakers bench,” Watts discussed.

“It is now or never. The Lakers want to compete for the championship, and depth is more important than ever. They can’t have Bronny taking up a roster spot if he’s not developing or ready to contribute. Right now, James is just eating up space.”

James has appeared in six games for the Lakers this season, averaging 2.8 minutes and just 1.3 points. He’s a combined -40 in his total 17 minutes on the court through the first month of the season, and even when head coach JJ Redick sparingly takes him off the bench, it’s been in low-risk moments.

There has been buzz about James being used as a trade asset or waiving him to add a new free agent, and with his limited G League run so far and consistent status sitting at the end of the bench, that speculation is starting to feel true.

Los Angeles already has a poor history of developing young talent, and it looks like James is one of many over the past decade who have fallen into that category. Not to say the expectations were high on the late-second-round pick, but with his last name, there was at least hope he had a chance at being a rotational player for the Purple and Gold.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need a clear development plan for Bronny James. It doesn’t appear to exist right now,” Watts closed with saying. “They should put him in the G League and let him run the offense if they are sold on James being a point guard. There will be struggles, but that is how a young player grows. It is time to let him sink or swim. If James struggles, the Lakers need to move on.”

With James unable to get consistent NBA or G League minutes, at some point, the blame has to fall on his team for failing to even attempt to develop the young guard. The Lakers could use another ball-handler, but it’s clear they don’t see the 22-year-old as a suitable player to fill that role.

Now, that doesn’t feel like the case, and as time goes on and the DNPs stack up, it looks like James’ fate is all but sealed. He is making $2.4 million this season with a team option for next year. But at this rate, if he’s even still on the roster by April or whenever the Lakers’ 2026-27 campaign comes to an end, it’s hard to see them saving his roster spot for 2027-28.