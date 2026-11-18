The Los Angeles Lakers may be the best team in the NBA right now, but that perhaps doesn’t mean they won’t be one of the more active clubs around the trade deadline.

Teams will use the next two months and some change to get a read on the trade market before deciding which players to potentially pursue. Right now, all indications point to the Lakers exploring their options, with The Athletic’s Dan Woike recently reporting that the Lakers are preparing to make a move for another big man to back up star center Walker Kessler. While the frontcourt remains L.A.’s single-biggest need, keep an eye out for potential upgrades to other areas on the roster.

The Lakers’ Top Trade Targets, According to Bleacher Report

Winners of nine in a row, the Lakers surely don’t look like a team in dire need of reinforcements. In fact, the Lakers own the best record in … wait for it … not just the Western Conference but the entire NBA. That’s right. With last night’s win, the Lakers moved a full one game above the San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the conference. But even if the Lakers keep it up, there will be plenty of chatter about which players the team could go after before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Lakers’ top three trade targets are Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington, Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe and Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. While any of three would appear to be an upgrade for L.A., the team’s limited tradeable assets will force the front office to get particularly creative in executing a deal.

“Combo forwards and backup bigs should be all the rage for Los Angeles Lakers trade-machine enthusiasts,” Favale wrote. “The problem? They have just one first-round swap and three future second-rounders to dangle alongside matching salary. Rookie Cameron Carr adds glitz to any package, but he should be off limits unless the Lakers are landing a member of their closing unit.”

L.A. Perhaps Likely to Address Center Position First

Although adding a player like Washington or Jones, two rampantly speculated Lakers trade targets during the offseason, would help any contender, L.A. must keep its focus on pursuing a big man. Why? Because the team has one traditional center on the roster, which isn’t a recipe for success in the long run. Perhaps the Lakers should call the Nets first to see what it would take to acquire Sharpe, the 25-year-old, 6-foot-10 glass-cleaning big man.

“Day’Ron Sharpe would be a huge defensive upgrade at the backup-5 spot to Sandro Mamukelashvili and the ghost of Kevon Looney,” Favale argued. “His passing has stood out this season. He’s willing to try stretching the floor from three. Thanks to Sharpe’s functional experimentation and Mamu’s shooting and driving, the Lakers could play both bigs together rather easily in bench mobs. Most critically, Sharpe is top-end insurance against Kessler missing any time.”

The Lakers have plenty to feel good about after starting the season 13-2 and clearly exceeding almost everyone’s preseason expectations. But trading for a center should be priority No. 1 if L.A. is serious about giving superstar point guard Luka Doncic the best supporting cast.