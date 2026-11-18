On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off an 18-point comeback to beat the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.

Luka Doncic had his usual night of 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but it was Quentin Grimes‘ night. Grimes scored a career-high 47 points and knocked down 10 3-point shots. He added four rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Lakers earned a 118-114 win, extending their winning streak to nine games. They are also back atop the Western Conference standings after the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Detroit Pistons that same night.

Quentin Grimes Shares Message on Social Media

In a post on Instagram, Quentin Grimes celebrated the biggest night of his career with a four-word message. Grimes also shared photos and reels from the game, as well as a throwback photo of Kobe Bryant.

Grimes became the second player in Los Angeles Lakers history to make at least 10 3-point shots in a game.

“WELCOME TO THE LAKESHOWWWWW 💜💛,” Grimes wrote.

The Lakers were down big in the fourth quarter, but Grimes scored 21 of his 47 points to force overtime.

Both teams were exhausted in overtime, but the Lakers did enough to pull off their 13th win of the season.

As of this writing, the post has 29,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments on Instagram.

Quentin Grimes Reacts to Joining Kobe Bryant in Lakers History Books

Speaking to reporters after the game, Quentin Grimes was ecstatic about helping the Lakers win. He is starting to find his footing after struggling in the first three weeks of the season.

Grimes also couldn’t believe that he’s just the second player in Lakers franchise history to have at least 10 3-point shots in a game after Kobe Bryant.

“Man, I’m going to sleep good knowing that one tonight for sure,” Grimes said via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “But that’s just crazy. Kobe’s one of my idols growing up watching him. You try to model your game after him and his intensity, his passion for the game, that’s just something that you don’t see often.”

“He’s one of the reasons that I wanted to play this game,” he added. “My dad was a Lakers fan from here and everything. So, that’s just crazy to have my name in a conversation with a legend like that.”

However, Grimes and the Lakers have no time to rest. They host the Utah Jazz on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back.