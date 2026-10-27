Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 27)

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena for their fourth game of the season.

The Lakers are coming off a comeback win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday, led by Luka Doncic‘s 52-point night.

They were down by as many as 18 points before storming back to earn the 132-123 win, improving to 3-0 to start the campaign.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have three players on their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Walker Kessler is dealing with a finger injury, but he’s listed as available. He is wearing a splint, so he is required to be on the injury report. He suffered the injury in training camp, though he hasn’t missed a game because of it.

The other two players on the injury report are Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero, who are both out against the Blazers.

Carr, the impressive rookie, has yet to make his NBA debut due to a strained right oblique.

Meanwhile, Thiero has swelling in his left knee.

Return Timeline for Carr and Thiero

According to Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero are considered day-to-day.

They have no definite timeline for a return, but both players’ next chance to play is on October 28 against the LA Clippers.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation reported that Carr has been assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers of the NBA G League.

It’s a good sign that Carr is closer to returning.

Lakers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season with a 3-0 record.

They began the season in a bang, dominating the Golden State Warriors at home.

Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Lakers’ 127-105 win. Walker Kessler added 26 points and nine rebounds in his debut for the purple and gold franchise.

On October 23, the Lakers took down the LA Clippers 125-117, with six players scoring in double figures. Austin Reaves had a game-high 28 points and added nine assists.

The Lakers improved to 3-0 after a come-from-behind win against the Utah Jazz last Friday. They showed great resiliency, though they still need a more reliable backup center.

The Blazers will be a big test since they have a couple of tough centers in Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III.