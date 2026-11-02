Los Angeles Lakers Announce Injury Report vs. Miami Heat (Nov. 2)

On Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat as part of a busy NBA schedule.

The Lakers are playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Toronto Raptors 131-125 on Sunday. Luka Doncic had 45 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to start their five-game road trip with a win. They are currently on a two-game winning streak after a 0-4 start.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers have two players on their injury report against the Miami Heat.

Walker Kessler is listed as available, while Adou Thiero has been ruled out for the eighth consecutive game to start the season.

Kessler remains on the injury report as he continues to deal with a left finger injury suffered in the preseason. He is still wearing a splint, but it looks like it doesn’t have an effect on his play. He is averaging 14.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

And despite the injury, Kessler has yet to miss a game, even with two back-to-back schedules in the first three weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, Thiero continues to recover from a left knee injury. He has no concrete timeline for his return.

Thiero has dealt with a left knee injury since his college days with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He underwent surgery on his left knee before his rookie season, and the Lakers are just being cautious after he experienced swelling in the same knee in the preseason.

Luka Doncic Set to Play

The Los Angeles Lakers played their first set of back-to-back games last week against the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers.

Luka Doncic played in their loss to the Blazers before being ruled out against the Clippers due to back tightness.

Despite the Lakers being scheduled to play their second set of back-to-back games this season already, Doncic has been cleared to suit up against the Miami Heat.

Doncic is coming off a 45-point night on Sunday. He played 35 minutes, so it wasn’t a full load for the Lakers superstar.

Injuries and conditioning have been issues for Doncic since he arrived in Los Angeles, but he entered the season in shape.