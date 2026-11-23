The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday for the second time in less than a week.

The Lakers are out for payback after the Jazz snapped their nine-game winning streak last Friday, with a shocking 109-97 win.

It’s also their third matchup of the season, with the Lakers winning the first one 132-123 at the Delta Center on October 25.

Lakers IG Post Highlights 3 Key Role Players

In a post on Instagram ahead of their rematch against the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers shared a reel from their most recent practice.

The Lakers highlighted the shooting touch of Jake LaRavia, Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, who knocked down eight consecutive shots from beyond the arc.

“Puttin’ in work,” the Lakers wrote.

LaRavia, Thybulle and Williams have carved out their respective roles for the Lakers this season. Thybulle, in particular, has thrived as the starting small forward.

Here are some of the reactions to the Lakers’ post:

@verliboy24: “My 3’s and D’s woot2”

@p__rawr: “Jake and Matisse with the no dip”

@uzumakiichinose: “Need them hitting in-game like this”

@luka_global_: “Work work work”

@nemz_86: “Be ready guys. Some tough games coming up”

@dyaz13: “Lakers are really deep at the wing now.”

Jake LaRavia This Season

In his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Jake LaRavia is averaging just 5.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

LaRavia has been in and out of the starting lineup, but he has been solid on the defensive end recently. He made a game-winning stop on Zach LaVine in their previous game against the Sacramento Kings.

Coach JJ Redick removed him from the starting lineup to give way for Ziaire Williams, who is looking to get his rhythm back after missing a few games due to injury.

Matisse Thybulle This Season

The Lakers signed Matisse Thybulle to a one-year contract this offseason. Thybulle is already looking like one of the best bargain signings of the summer.

In 17 games this season, Thybulle is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.3 steals. He’s shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range and is currently second in the league in steals per game.

Coach JJ Redick has given Matisse Thybulle freedom defensively, allowing him to make his own reads and risks during the game.

Ziaire Williams This Season

Just like Thybulle, Ziaire Williams signed a one-year deal to join the Lakers. Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 14 games.

The 25-year-old forward missed three games in early November due to foot soreness, so he’s just starting to get his rhythm back.