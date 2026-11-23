The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “actively” looking for a backup big man to play behind starting center Walker Kessler.

According to insider Marc Stein, the Lakers’ No. 1 priority ahead of the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline is shoring up their frontcourt depth. The need has become pressing since Kevon Looney — originally slated to back up Kessler — has completely fallen out of JJ Redick’s rotation. The three-time NBA champion has appeared in just seven games for the Lakers, averaging a meager 7.3 minutes per contest.

“Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind Walker Kessler and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need,” Stein wrote in Sunday’s “Stein Line” newsletter.

“…but have just three tradeable second-round picks available to sweeten any offers,” Stein added, highlighting the Lakers’ depleted draft capital after they sent two unprotected first-rounders to the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler last summer.

Lakers Trade Plans Revealed

As Stein noted, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka made it clear this week that the franchise plans to be “active” at the trade deadline — though he kept his specific targets under wraps.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka told Spectrum SportsNet.

“We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can,” he continued.

“Don’t want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don’t want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it’s gone so far, it’s been great, and we hope it continues,” added the Lakers executive.

Potential Lakers Trade Targets

Last week, insider Jovan Buha noted that the Lakers could package their available second-round pick capital — including the two picks they received from the Washington Wizards as part of the Deandre Ayton trade — to pursue a backup big man.

Buha named the Brooklyn Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe and the Sacramento Kings’ Precious Achiuwa as two potential Lakers trade targets.

“Hardy plus two seconds. I think you could get Achiuwa,” Buha said.

“I think Sharpe might be worth a little bit more than that. But I think you get in the conversation for both these guys.”

“I think three seconds would lock it up with either one,” added the Lakers insider. “Two might get you them, but I think between the two, Sharpe would have more value, and I would prefer Sharpe.”

Other big men linked as potential Lakers targets include Milwaukee Bucks’ Jericho Sims, Chicago Bulls’ Jalen Smith and Dallas Mavericks’ Moussa Cisse.

Stein added Sunday that Cisse — whom the Lakers reportedly targeted before the season — could be available in trade talks.

The Lakers are expected to use the expiring contracts of Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney and/or Jake LaRavia in potential deals. The franchise has reportedly had trouble finding any buyers for Jarred Vanderbilt, who is owed $13.2M in 2027-28.