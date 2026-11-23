The Los Angeles Lakers have an opportunity to address their backup-center problem without sacrificing another first-round pick.

With team president and general manager Rob Pelinka signaling that Los Angeles intends to remain active in the trade market, a familiar offseason target could become available.

Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cissé has emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein identified the Lakers among several contenders needing center depth. He also reported that Dallas could explore moving Cissé to create a standard roster spot for rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr.

That opens the door to a hypothetical deal involving Kevon Looney and a future draft pick.

Proposed Trade

Lakers receive: Moussa Cissé

Mavericks receive: Kevon Looney, 2031 Washington Wizards second-round pick

The Lakers could consider adding the 2032 Wizards second-round pick if necessary, although one selection would be the preferred starting offer.

This is a hypothetical trade proposal based on Stein’s reporting, not a deal known to be under discussion between the teams.

Why Moussa Cissé Makes Sense for Lakers

Looney hasn’t established a consistent role since signing a one-year, $3.9 million contract with Los Angeles.

The three-time NBA champion has appeared in just seven games, averaging 7.3 minutes.

While Looney provides rebounding and championship experience, his limited offensive versatility has made it difficult for him to earn consistent playing time under JJ Redick.

Cissé offers a different skill set.

The 24-year-old center stands 6-foot-11 and brings athleticism, rebounding and rim-protection potential.

He averaged 14.7 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 15 G League starts last season.

Those tools could make him an intriguing developmental option behind Walker Kessler.

However, Cissé remains unproven at the NBA level.

Stein noted that he had played only 36 minutes this season despite Dallas coach Dusty May regularly using deep rotations.

The Lakers would be betting on his upside rather than acquiring an established rotation player.

Why Mavericks Might Consider Lakers’ Offer

Dallas faces an approaching roster decision.

Clayton has earned regular minutes on a two-way contract, which limits him to 50 NBA games unless the Mavericks convert him to a standard deal.

Moving Cissé could help create the necessary roster opening.

The proposed trade, however, would not immediately accomplish that objective.

Dallas would have to waive or move Looney after acquiring him.

His $3.9 million salary also exceeds Cissé’s $2.2 million deal, making the additional draft compensation important.

Rather than waive Cissé outright to open a roster spot for Clayton, Dallas could turn the situation into an opportunity to acquire additional draft capital.

By trading Cissé for Looney and the Wizards’ 2031 second-round pick, the Mavericks could subsequently waive Looney to create the opening they need while pocketing a future asset they otherwise wouldn’t receive.

Cissé becomes trade-eligible Dec. 15, but he must consent to a move because Dallas matched New York’s restricted free-agent offer sheet in July.

That might not be a difficult sell. After all, who wouldn’t want to catch lobs from Luka Doncic while having a clearer path to consistent backup minutes behind Walker Kessler?

Rob Pelinka Has Already Signaled Lakers’ Intentions

Pelinka recently confirmed the Lakers intend to explore opportunities before the trade deadline.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a Spectrum SportsNet interview.

For Los Angeles, acquiring Cissé would represent a relatively modest investment in a young center with physical upside.

His contract also includes a non-guaranteed $2.6 million salary for next season, offering financial flexibility.

The Lakers should begin with Looney and Washington’s 2031 second-round pick.

Adding the 2032 selection would make sense only if their front office views Cissé as a legitimate long-term rotation piece.

The Lakers don’t need to manufacture another blockbuster.

They need to find dependable help behind Kessler without exhausting their remaining draft capital.