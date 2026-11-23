With NBA trade season around the corner, rumors and reports are gradually heating up, and that means something for the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA’s most-frequently mentioned team in trade speculation.

The Lakers are tied for the best record in the league and certainly don’t look like a team that has multiple significant roster needs. While winning 14 of their first 17 games is commendable, especially considering the lack of big man depth, the Lakers are expected to be one of the busier teams around the NBA before the deadline to make deals strikes in February. And the good news for L.A. is that it’ll have plenty of options to improve the roster.

Latest Reporting Suggests the Lakers Could Get Hands on Two Heavily-Rumored Targets

It is fair to ask “who isn’t a Lakers trade target?” Because it is true. The trade rumor mill never fails to link all the top potentially available players to the Lakers, and that list includes Clippers star veterans Derrick Jones Jr. and Brook Lopez, who has been an absolute revelation this season. According to a report from “The Stein Line,” the Clippers are ready to deal their veteran stars before the deadline, including Jones and Lopez, who could fill two major positional needs for the Lakers.

“(Max) Strus ($16.7 million) Jones ($10.5 million, Lopez ($9.2 million and Kris Dunn ($5.2 million) are all on expiring contracts,” The Stein Line reported Sunday. “(Rui) Hachimura signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Clippers in the offseason but next season’s $14 million salary is a team option … This is one of the few teams leaguewide that is regarded as a certain seller between now and the Feb. 11 trade deadline.”

The Lakers’ needs have been well-discussed; the team is already actively exploring the market for another big man, according to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, and might even consider adding a starting-caliber forward on the wing.

Jones stands out because of his history playing alongside Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. Jones, 29, is in his prime and, while undersized for his position, could be an ideal 3-and-D style wing that the Lakers could use as a starter. Lopez, meanwhile, has been playing some of the best basketball of his career, averaging nearly 16 points per game while shooting over 42 percent from 3-point range.

The Big Question

All indications show that the Clippers intend to launch a rebuild at the trade deadline. While they don’t have a superstar who could fetch major assets in a deal, they have multiple veterans who could be impactful additions for a contending team. As Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells noted, the Clippers are ready to pull the trigger as they aim to dig themselves out of a hole after being punished by the NBA for circumventing the salary cap.

“Amid a 1-7 start that has them tied for the worst record in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a potential seller as teams begin to think about moves they want to make,” Wells wrote. “Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, multiple scouts and league executives have cited the Clippers as ‘likely sellers’ given their current situation.”

While the Clippers may be aggressive to move players before the trade deadline, it is worth asking if the team would be willing to do business with the Lakers, their cross-town rivals.

The Lakers have one first round pick swap and three second round picks that they can trade. While those assets could entice the Clippers, would some good-old-fashioned pettiness prevent them from potentially helping the Lakers improve?