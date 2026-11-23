Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse is reportedly available in trade talks — welcome news for the Los Angeles Lakers, who pursued the Guinean big man ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks may trade second-year center Cisse just months after waiving Dwight Powell and guaranteeing Cisse’s $2.2M salary before the Oct. 1 deadline. With two-way guard Walter Clayton Jr. outperforming expectations, Dallas is now considering moving Cisse to open up a standard roster spot for Clayton.

“Among the reasons that the Mavericks chose to keep Moussa Cisse ahead of popular veteran Dwight Powell for their 15th and final roster spot in October was Cisse’s perceived tradability and the need various contenders — Philadelphia, New York and the aforementioned Lakers just to name three — have for center depth,” Stein wrote in Sunday’s “Stein Line” newsletter.

Lakers Trade Target: Moussa Cisse

With Cisse off the table, the Lakers had to turn to Carson Cooper and other two-way players to back up Walker Kessler and shore up their frontcourt depth.

“Cisse’s $2.2 million salary became fully guaranteed on Oct. 1 but his $2.6 salary in 2027-28 is non-guaranteed. One possible pathway for Dallas to create a roster spot for Clayton is thus trading away Cissé … though the 24-year-old is struggling to earn minutes — logging just 36 thus far — despite May’s nightly willingness to play 10 or more players,” added Stein.

Cisse has logged just 3.3 minutes per game across 10 appearances for Dallas this season. He was always expected to be buried in a deep frontcourt rotation featuring Daniel Gafford, Santi Aldama and rookies Morez Johnson Jr. and Sergio de Larrea — a logjam that will only tighten once starting center Dereck Lively II returns from injury.

Lakers Seek Big Man: Report

Besides Cisse, the Lakers have been linked to the Brooklyn Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe, Sacramento Kings’ Precious Achiuwa, Milwaukee Bucks’ Jericho Sims and Chicago Bulls’ Jalen Smith as potential trade targets ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline.

Marc Stein reported Sunday that the Lakers are “actively” seeking a backup big man to play behind starting center Walker Kessler.

“Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind Walker Kessler and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need,” Stein wrote.

“…but have just three tradeable second-round picks available to sweeten any offers,” he added, highlighting the Lakers’ depleted draft capital after they sent two unprotected first-round picks to the Utah Jazz for Kessler last offseason.

The Lakers have every reason to pursue another big man with Kevon Looney completely out of JJ Redick’s rotation — the three-time NBA champion has logged just 7.3 minutes per game across seven appearances.