Lakers Two-Way Player Chris Mañon Gets Preseason Verdict From JJ Redick

Chris Mañon didn’t put up eye-catching numbers in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ latest preseason victory. But his future with the organization appears to be about much more than one box score.

Before Thursday night’s 114-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed that the team had been pursuing Mañon long before he began making an impression in training camp.

The undrafted guard had already caught the Lakers’ attention during the 2025 NBA draft process. Another opportunity to watch him play convinced them to make their move.

Now, Redick is making it clear that Los Angeles sees something worth developing.

“We’re invested in him and we’re invested in his development and his career,” Redick told reporters Thursday, according to OC Register’s Ben Royer.

For a player trying to establish himself in the NBA, those words carry considerable weight.

JJ Redick Reveals How Lakers Pursued Chris Mañon

Redick explained that the Lakers first evaluated Mañon during pre-draft workouts in 2025.

“We had him in for a draft workout. I think we maybe had him in for two draft workouts,” Redick said.

Mañon eventually joined Golden State for the California Classic summer league, where he made another impression on the Lakers.

“Then he was with Golden State during the [2025] California Classic and really popped against us,” Redick said.

Los Angeles didn’t waste much time pursuing him afterward.

“So we started working that pretty much immediately with his agent because he wasn’t on a two-way,” Redick explained.

The Lakers’ interest wasn’t simply a reaction to a promising training camp. They had identified Mañon as a potential developmental piece more than a year earlier.

And his recent performances have offered encouragement.

Chris Mañon Making His Case With Strong Preseason Play

Mañon finished Thursday with two points and one steal in just under six minutes. He missed both field-goal attempts but converted two free throws.

It was a quieter outing than his preseason opener against Sacramento on Monday.

In that game, Mañon scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and added one assist, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during a 127-103 victory.

He made eight of his 10 free throws, using his aggressiveness to compensate for a limited perimeter shooting game.

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Mañon followed with seven points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in Tuesday’s loss to Golden State.

Redick acknowledged the Lakers’ struggles in that game but praised Mañon’s earlier showing against the Kings.

“I thought he played really well against Sacramento,” Redick said. “I don’t think any of our guards played well against Golden State.”

The coach had already singled out Mañon during training camp, describing his performances in live scrimmages as “fantastic.”

That praise reflects what makes the Vanderbilt product intriguing.

Mañon isn’t a polished offensive creator, and his outside shooting remains a work in progress. But his defensive energy, physicality and willingness to pressure opposing ballhandlers give him a potential role on a roster built around offensive stars.

His defensive instincts have even drawn comparisons to former Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso. Lakers insider Jovan Buha said he sees shades of the 2020 NBA champion in Mañon’s game, particularly his relentless full-court pressure and ability to make winning plays that don’t always show up in the box score.

Mañon also has a developmental track record. He earned All-NBA G League Defensive Team honors last season and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

His challenge now is translating those strengths into consistent NBA minutes.

A two-way contract doesn’t guarantee a regular rotation role, especially on a Lakers team with established veterans competing for playing time.

But Redick’s comments suggest Los Angeles isn’t judging Mañon solely by his scoring totals.

The Lakers liked him before the draft, pursued him after summer league and have continued investing in his growth.

For Mañon, that belief could prove more valuable than any single preseason performance.