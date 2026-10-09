Lakers Might Have Found Their Next Alex Caruso

Chris Mañon isn’t going to win many games for the Los Angeles Lakers with his jump shot. But his defense is starting to turn heads, and one Lakers insider sees shades of a familiar fan favorite.

Alex Caruso.

Following the Lakers’ 114-110 preseason victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, Jovan Buha singled out Mañon as the most impressive player among those fighting for opportunities at the back of Los Angeles’ roster.

The comparison to Caruso, a key member of the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, wasn’t about scoring or offensive creativity. It was about the small defensive plays that can change possessions without showing up in the box score.

“I just see so much Caruso with his game,” Buha said on his postgame YouTube show.

For an undrafted guard trying to establish himself in the NBA, that’s meaningful praise.

Jovan Buha Sees Alex Caruso’s Defensive Instincts in Chris Mañon

Buha pointed to a sequence against Sacramento in which Mañon prevented a transition basket by jumping vertically to challenge an opponent.

It wasn’t a spectacular blocked shot or a highlight-reel steal. It was a smart defensive play that demonstrated awareness, timing and discipline.

Buha also praised Mañon’s willingness to pressure opposing ballhandlers the length of the court.

“He’s pressuring 94 feet. He’s just getting after it,” Buha said.

Those habits reminded him of Caruso, whose defensive versatility and relentless effort helped make him an important piece of the Lakers’ championship rotation.

Buha believes Mañon has separated himself from the other players competing for opportunities at the end of the roster.

“I think he’s been the most impressive of the back-end roster guys,” Buha said, referring to players on standard contracts, two-way deals and Exhibit 10 agreements.

“I think Mañon has far and away been the standout.”

The assessment carries particular significance because the Lakers are still evaluating their depth behind established rotation players.

Mañon may not possess the offensive skills of some of his competition, but he offers something Los Angeles could use immediately: a defender willing to make life uncomfortable for opposing guards.

Chris Mañon’s Offensive Limitations Remain a Concern

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Buha wasn’t suggesting Mañon is another Caruso just yet.

He acknowledged that the young guard has considerable work to do offensively, particularly with his outside shooting, ballhandling and ability to create shots.

Mañon is most effective when attacking downhill, getting to the free-throw line or finishing around the basket with floaters and layups.

When those opportunities disappear, his offensive limitations become more apparent.

Still, Buha believes Mañon’s defense could outweigh those concerns in the right lineup.

Rather than asking him to initiate the offense, the Lakers could use him alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves or Collin Sexton, allowing him to concentrate on guarding opposing ballhandlers.

That would give Mañon a defined role without placing unnecessary pressure on his offensive development.

Buha also noted the significant drop-off in ballhandling behind the Lakers’ three primary creators, a problem that has surfaced during the preseason.

Mañon isn’t necessarily the solution to that issue. His appeal lies elsewhere.

He can pressure the ball, disrupt an opponent’s rhythm and bring energy to defensive possessions.

Those are the qualities that once helped Caruso carve out a place in Los Angeles despite entering the league without the profile of a highly touted prospect.

Mañon has a long way to go before earning a similar reputation.

But if Buha’s assessment proves accurate, the Lakers may have found a young defender capable of contributing without needing the offense built around him.