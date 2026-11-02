Lakers’ JJ Redick Seeks This Improvement From Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers got back on the winning track this weekend with a Sunday win over the Raptors by a 131-126 count, and while there was more brilliance from star guard Luka Doncic–who had 45 points in the game, with 15 rebounds and six assists–backcourt mate and fellow star Austin Reaves continued to have his ups and downs. Reaves went for 19 points but shot just 6-for-16 from the field and had four assists with three turnovers. The Lakers can live with the three turnovers, but those have been a sore spot for him this season.

In all, Reaves has committed 4.6 turnovers per game this year. That’s third in the league. Doncic commits 5.5, which leads the NBA, and the Clippers‘ Darius Garland commits 5.2. But Doncic leads the NBA with a 40.0% usage rate, so his high turnover number is more to be expected. Garland is at 30.5%, and Reaves is at 25.5%. In other words, Reaves is simply turning the ball over far more than he should.

Lakers’ JJ Redick Wants Austin Reaves to ‘Make the Right Read’

After Reaves committed eight turnovers in back-to-back games last week, Lakers coach JJ Redick said he has been badgering Reaves about improving that number. But Redick conceded that it’s not all on Reaves–some of it is just adjusting to an overhauled roster.

Said Redick: “A lot of it is second body, a lot of the turnovers are second body whether that’s—it could be there is a pass to the roller and the low man is there, the read should have been out to the 3-point shooter in the corner. So, a lot of it is making the right read because he is drawing second defenders consistently. Sometimes a third defender. So, it is just making those read progressions, which I talked to him about. Though, I am on his every day about that stuff and so, continue to get better there with that.

“And some of it is just, figuring it out with new teammates.”

The Lakers are back in action on Monday night at home against the Miami Heat.