Lakers Acquire 6-Foot-11 Center Prospect Amid Growing Frontcourt Woes

Amid growing concerns over their center rotation at the NBA level, the Los Angeles Lakers have been making several moves to strengthen their developmental frontcourt options.

The Lakers’ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, announced its training camp roster on Monday, with one notable omission.

Center Rafael Castro, who recently signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles before being waived, was surprisingly absent from the roster.

Despite having the option to assign five eligible players from their NBA training camp roster to Coachella Valley, the Lakers filled only four affiliate player spots with Meechie Johnson, Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, William Kyle III, and Chase Ross.

While Castro’s absence remains unexplained, the organization has added another intriguing center prospect to its developmental pipeline ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Lakers Acquire French Center in Surprise G League Trade

Coachella Valley completed a trade with the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks‘ G League affiliate, during Saturday’s 2026 G League Draft.

The deal saw the Lakers’ affiliate acquire the returning player rights to French center Kalifa Sakho in exchange for the rights to forward Jack Doumbia.

Coachella Valley originally selected Doumbia with the No. 19 pick in the 2026 G League International Draft earlier this offseason.

However, the organization has since moved those rights to Wisconsin in exchange for Sakho, who was selected seventh overall in the same draft.

The 25-year-old Frenchman stands at 6-foot-11 and brings five years of collegiate experience across South Plains, Utah State, Sam Houston State, and Houston.

Across 161 college appearances, including 49 starts, Sakho averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting an impressive 64.5% from the field.

Although his offensive production was relatively modest, his size, interior presence, and efficient finishing could make him an intriguing addition to Coachella Valley’s frontcourt.

Sakho joins William Kyle III among the affiliate’s potential options at center, with both players looking to impress throughout training camp and potentially position themselves for a future NBA two-way opportunity.

LA Continue Building Frontcourt Depth Following G League Draft

Castro’s omission from the training camp roster comes amid several additions to Coachella Valley’s frontcourt, including two selections during Saturday’s G League Draft.

The Lakers’ affiliate selected UW-Milwaukee forward Faizon Fields with the No. 21 overall pick before adding Southern Mississippi center Tegra Izay with the No. 13 selection in the second round.

Coachella Valley also strengthened its backcourt, drafting TCU guard Jayden Pierre at No. 22 in the first round and Maine guard Quion Burns with the No. 10 pick in the second.

With four new prospects entering the picture, competition for roster spots is expected to be fierce throughout training camp.

The center position could attract particular attention from the Lakers’ front office, given the team’s early struggles with its rotation at the NBA level.

Los Angeles entered the season hoping free-agent acquisition Kevon Looney would provide additional depth and experience in the paint.

However, the veteran has struggled to establish a role, having fallen out of the rotation through the opening three games of the season.

That situation could place greater emphasis on Coachella Valley’s developing frontcourt, particularly if the Lakers continue searching for reliable options behind their established NBA contributors.