Lakers Called Out for ‘Glaring’ Roster Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2026-27 season with a revamped roster, though one with pretty clear holes. They never secured a true starting NBA power forward, but that problem has been papered over so far by starting a pair of defensive-minded big wings–Zaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle–and relying on their athleticism. Through three games, that has worked out well, though we’ll see what happens when L.A. plays teams more equipped to take advantage of those mismatches. But the other clear hole, at backup center with Kevon Looney manning the spot, is looking like a major problem.

Looney played 15 minutes in the season opener against the Warriors, but has played just five minutes in each of the Lakers’ games since. He’s scored a total of eight points with eight rebounds in his 25 minutes of action this season, and his lack of size and mobility makes him a tough sell as the Lakers’ backup to Walker Kessler.

Kevon Looney Is Lakers Only Backup Big Man

While the trio of Kessler in the middle with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves on the wing has been impressive to open the season for the Lakers, there are some worthy concerns about what the team has behind them, especially up front. One of the worries raised around the Lakers as they were revamping the roster was that they were not putting enough of an emphasis on playable size and, instead, spent the bulk of their cap space (after Kessler) on bench players like stretch forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

All are useful players on their own, but it’s becoming clear that the Lakers botched their frontcourt this summer and have to hope that does not catch up to them.

Kevon Looney Is ‘BBQ Chicken’

Even during an impressive showing against the Jazz on Sunday, Lakers concerns about Looney and the bench shone through.

From the LAKERS FANATICS account on Twitter/X: “Rob (Pelinka) might need to trade for a backup big sooner than later. Looney was BBQ chicken in most instances. It’s a glaring weakness against teams with physical bigs. Not sure how much longer the Lakers can sustain Looney as their only backup center.”

Iztok Franko of the “Diggin Basketball” Substack wrote, “Rough that neither Looney nor Vando can play in a game where the Lakers are killed on the glass, Kessler in foul trouble and the Lakers giving up so much size. This roster needs more size desperately.”

Lakers Could Try Jarred Vanderbilt

Now, the Lakers do have a player who has some size and is known for toughness–when he gets on the floor. That would be veteran big man Jarred Vanderbilt, who has landed in the doghouse of coach JJ Redick and does not seem to be able to wheedle his way out. Considering the Lakers’ desperation for size, it as pointed out that the team should at least get him on the floor, no matter what the issue with him and Redick is.

From Andy Kamenetzky, host of the “Locked on Lakers” podcast: “It is very frustrating, in a game where Looney clearly remains super-ineffective and the Lakers are getting housed on the glass, that JJ won’t at least try Vando to see what happens. JV’s hardly a miracle tonic, but the backup C minutes present problems he might help.”

At this point, the Lakers just need some help behind Kessler, however it comes.