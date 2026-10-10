Former Lakers Standout Lands Fresh Opportunity After Quiet Departure

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Kylor Kelley‘s departure from the organization appears to be complete, with the seven-footer securing a new opportunity elsewhere in the NBA.

On Friday, the Miami Heat announced they had signed Kelley to an Exhibit-10 training camp contract, just weeks after acquiring his G League returning player rights.

Miami’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, previously acquired Kelley’s rights from the Coachella Valley Lakers in a trade that sent the rights to 26-point-per-game scorer Jahmir Young in the opposite direction.

The move brings an end to Kelley’s association with the Lakers’ developmental system, where he established himself as one of the G League’s most productive interior defenders.

Lakers Part Ways With Standout G League Rim Protector

Kelley spent considerable time within the Lakers organization over the past two seasons, developing a reputation as a reliable defensive presence and one of the G League’s most disruptive shot-blockers.

The 7-foot center appeared in 31 games for South Bay last season, averaging 8.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks while shooting an impressive 67.9% from the field.

Although his offensive contributions were relatively modest, Kelley offered considerably more than his scoring numbers suggested.

His size, rebounding ability, and defensive instincts made him an important presence around the basket, continuing a trend that has defined much of his professional career.

Since going undrafted in 2020, Kelley has made 139 G League appearances, recording multiple games with eight blocked shots over the past three seasons.

His most impressive defensive campaign came in 2023-24, when he led the entire G League in blocked shots and earned All-Defensive Team honors.

That production carried into last season, with Kelley recording 65 blocks before departing South Bay in February.

Despite his campaign ending prematurely, he still ranked sixth across the league in total blocks at the time of his departure.

Kelley’s exit came after South Bay agreed to a buyout, allowing the veteran center to pursue an opportunity overseas in the Philippines.

Kelley Secures Fresh Opportunity After Eventful Year

Following his departure from the Lakers’ G League affiliate, Kelley joined the Converge Fiber Xers in the Philippines, where he continued to demonstrate his effectiveness around the basket.

Across nine appearances, he averaged 11.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 36.4 minutes per game while shooting 59.7% from the field.

His performances helped maintain his professional momentum, and Kelley returned to the NBA radar during the summer after earning a place on the Utah Jazz’s Summer League roster in Las Vegas.

However, a calf injury restricted him to just two appearances, limiting his opportunity to make an impression.

The 29-year-old subsequently joined G League United for the inaugural NBA Shanghai Basketball Festival in China and the Intercontinental Cup.

Across four games, Kelley averaged 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, adding another international experience to an increasingly varied professional career.

Those opportunities preceded his latest move to Miami, where he will compete for a place during training camp before potentially joining Sioux Falls for the 2026-27 G League season.

Kelley is no stranger to earning NBA opportunities despite spending much of his career in the developmental system.

Last season alone, he secured a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks before later signing a 10-day deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, all while his G League returning player rights remained with the Lakers organization.

Across 11 career NBA appearances, Kelley has averaged 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

His most memorable performance came during his time with Dallas against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when injuries created an opportunity for an expanded role.

Kelley responded with an impressive double-double, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds to demonstrate his ability to contribute at the highest level.