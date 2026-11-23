The Los Angeles Lakers could find an answer to their backup-center problem without looking beyond their own city.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon believes the Lakers should explore acquiring Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez, whose offensive resurgence has made him an intriguing potential trade target.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, MacMahon suggested that Los Angeles should investigate whether the 38-year-old veteran could strengthen its frontcourt.

“If I’m the Lakers, for example, I would absolutely be at least — these are discussions I would have,” MacMahon said.

The suggestion comes as the Clippers struggle through a disappointing season, potentially making several veterans available before February’s trade deadline.

Brook Lopez Offers Lakers Intriguing Weapon Against Wembanyama

Lopez has enjoyed a remarkable offensive resurgence, averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field and 42.2% from the 3-point range.

His ability to stretch the floor could make him particularly valuable against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

MacMahon argued that teams facing Wembanyama need size defensively and shooting offensively to pull the 7-foot-4 star away from the basket.

“And so a stretch big who can compete as a rim protector is exactly what you want as a weapon,” MacMahon said.

Lopez could provide that offensive dimension behind Walker Kessler, giving coach JJ Redick another option when opponents pack the paint.

However, there are questions about whether Lopez can still deliver the defensive impact that once earned him All-Defensive first-team honors.

MacMahon noted that opponents were shooting 63.8% on attempts he contested within six feet, one of the highest marks among high-volume rim protectors.

That statistic raises concerns about his ability to anchor a second-unit defense.

Lakers Have Limited Draft Capital to Pursue Lopez

Despite Lopez’s resurgence, the Lakers would have to weigh his short-term value against their limited draft assets.

Los Angeles has only three second-round picks available to trade, making each selection valuable as president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka considers multiple roster upgrades.

At 38, Lopez remains a productive stretch center, but he would primarily serve as Kessler’s backup.

His expiring $9 million contract also makes him a potential rental.

That combination makes a first-round pick difficult to justify, particularly with questions surrounding his declining rim protection.

A second-round pick or a package involving multiple seconds would represent a more reasonable starting point, depending on the salary needed to complete a deal.

However, the Clippers aren’t expected to give away their veterans simply because they’re struggling.

Rob Pelinka Faces Bigger Trade Decision

Pelinka recently confirmed that the Lakers intend to remain active before the trade deadline.

“We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see,” Pelinka said during a Spectrum SportsNet interview.

Lopez could provide valuable shooting, experience and another big body against Western Conference contenders.

But the Lakers also need help defending athletic wings.

MacMahon identified Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. as another player worth considering, citing his perimeter defense and athleticism.

Jones could address a more pressing weakness, particularly with Los Angeles already having Kessler to protect the paint.

For Pelinka, the decision isn’t simply whether Lopez can help.

It’s whether spending scarce draft capital on a 38-year-old backup center makes more sense than pursuing an upgrade on the wing.

The Lakers have options. They just can’t afford to chase every one of them.