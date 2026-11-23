The Los Angeles Lakers signed three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney in free agency this summer as the team’s backup center, but through the first month of the 2026-27 NBA season, he hasn’t been as good as promised. Now, with the Lakers eyeing a trade in the near future to add a new backup center, it appears Looney is on the chopping block, as his tenure in the Purple and Gold could be coming to an end very soon.

Looney was never expected to be a super-important player for the Lakers this season, but even in the limited run he’s got when starting big man Walker Kessler is on the bench, his performance hasn’t been enough.

Los Angeles doesn’t have another traditional rebounding and rim-protecting big man, and with Looney not getting the job done, according to recent trade rumors, it looks like the team will make a move to replace the 30-year-old center ahead of the early-February trade deadline.

Lakers 3x Champ Called Out, Put On Chopping Block

Speaking about Looney’s poor performance to start the season, Lakers reporter Jvaon Buha didn’t hold back.

Along with criticizing the signing in the moment and his early play in October and November, Buha doesn’t believe Looney is anything close to the answer the Lakers need at the backup center position behind Kessler.

“I was very against the Kevon Looney signing,” he said on his show, Buha’s Block.

“In my reaction show to this signing, I said this dude is cooked, and he cannot move. He was the fourth-string center in New Orleans behind DeAndre Jordan. That’s a red flag…Talking to people in New Orleans, they were like, ‘Yeah, this dude can’t move.’ And I tried to relay that.”

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Looney signed a veteran minimum contract with the Lakers over the offseason. In just 7.3 minutes in his seven games played, he is averaging 1.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, nowhere close to the level of performance the franchise needs from the backup center role.

This isn’t the first time this year Buha has called out Looney, and it likely won’t be the last. Regardless, as the insider said, a change appears to be coming soon, with the three-time champion not showing enough to secure his spot in the rotation for the rest of the season.

“They tried it. It didn’t work. And now they’re in this spot where they have to go super small when Kessler’s off, and it’s been a problem,” Buha added.

Los Angeles Could Cut Ties With Kevon Looney, Bronny James For New Player

While Lakers trade rumors involving a new backup center feature several names like Jericho Sims, Yves Missi, Karlo Matkovic, Brook Lopez, and many more, Buha also thinks the team needs another rebounding wing, which could help the franchise’s overall defense.

If none of the other backup center targets are available in a trade, he floated out the idea of moving on from either Looney or Bronny James to make a roster spot available for current free agent Bruce Brown.

“I think logically, it would either be Kevon Looney or Bronny James just based on those two being the cheapest players on the roster,” he said. “And I think [Jaden] Hardy, they’re gonna try to keep as a trade chip because he’s making $6 million. I think it would be Looney or Bronny would be the most logical casualty there.”

While general manager Rob Pelinka recently revealed the Lakers are expected to be busy at the trade deadline, waiving Looney or James for someone like Brown wouldn’t be a major move. However, if the front office feels cutting ties with one of them for an available name is an upgrade, it’s hard to see them not pulling the trigger.

Though a ton has been made about James’ future with the team, since Looney has been the one underperforming based on his higher expectations, it’s fair to say there’s a solid chance the team moves on from him while keeping the 22-year-old reserve guard available to perhaps be used in another trade.

Regardless of what happens, Looney hasn’t been the Lakers’ ideal backup center option, and he now looks to be on the trade block. Buha has been brutally honest about him before, and with Pelinka confirming the Lakers’ trade plans, the former Golden State Warriors big man likely shouldn’t feel comfortable about his roster spot with the Purple and Gold.

“I think it’s clear they need a better functional backup center. It is not Kevon Looney. He has been pulled from the rotation. Does not seem like he’s going to play at all moving forward barring an injury,” Buha said on his podcast earlier in the season. “And so that is like a clear need that whether it’s via trade or the buyout market or a G League player or something.”