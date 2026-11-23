The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 3-1 since Austin Reaves suffered a bruised left heel in the team’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks nearly two weeks ago.

Reaves landed awkwardly after missing a fast-break layup in the third quarter before he exited the game and did not return. While the Lakers have maintained that Reaves’ injury is minor, designating the 28-year-old star as “day-to-day,” he will be sidelined for Monday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, marking his fifth absence in a row.

L.A. has stayed afloat with Reaves sidelined, but the team has clearly lost a few steps without its second-best scoring option. The Lakers had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the struggling Jazz last week.

When Could Lakers Star Finally Return?

Although it hasn’t even been a full two weeks since Reaves incurred a bruised heel, it has felt like the star has been out a while. With L.A. scheduled to travel down to San Antonio for a marquee matchup with the Spurs on Friday, fans are hoping Reaves returns to action in time for what promises to be a statement opportunity for both teams. The good news is that Reaves could return in time to play the defending Western Conference champions, according to Lakers reporter Trevor Lane.

“(Head coach) JJ (Redick) said, last time we heard from him, that he was hoping to get Austin back in one of the two games,” Lane said during a recent episode of the “Lakers Nation” podcast. “That left some hope that he might come back tonight against the Jazz; instead it’s looking like Austin’s comeback will most likely be Friday against the San Antonio Spurs. And I guess that is the silver lining to this … he has the entire here to fully heal up. Is that a tough team to come back against? Absolutely. Talk about being thrown into the deep end going up against the Spurs. But it does look like that will be Austin’s return date unless something changes.”

Coach Redick’s Latest Update Was Revealing

After Sunday’s practice, Redick gave the latest on Reaves, who was later ruled out for Monday’s game against the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena.

“He’s made progress every day,” Redick said. “They’re doing a great job of figuring out the most comfortable insert and the most comfortable shoe.”

Redick revealed that Reaves, who is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game while shooting nearly 41 percent from the 3-point line, fully participated in Sunday’s practice.

The Lakers suffered a double-digit loss to the Jazz when both clubs met last Thursday, but L.A. shouldn’t need Reaves, despite his elite scoring ability, to take care of business against some of the bottom feeders of the NBA.

Although the Lakers have lost just once since losing Reaves to injury, the loss to the Jazz followed by a narrow win over the Sacramento Kings showed how valuable Reaves is to the team.

If L.A. hopes to make a statement Friday night in San Antonio, it needs Reaves back in the lineup and playing his best.