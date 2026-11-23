The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to PJ Washington as a top trade target for seemingly the entire time Luka Doncic has been on the roster. As a former teammate of the Slovenian, still with the Dallas Mavericks, Washington has led Lakers trade rumors for roughly the past year as an ideal player to put next to the star trio of Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

However, while Washington’s current $88 million contract would be hard to add to the Lakers’ salary cap, another deal with the Mavericks might be even harder to make. As time goes on and the Lakers’ trade plans become clearer, the current Dallas forward remains one of the best players to fill holes on this Los Angeles roster.

Though making a trade for him would be difficult, the links remain between the two parties, and in a new trade idea, the Lakers finally land the target. It wouldn’t be easy to add his contract to the books, but if the Mavericks can get on board, the Purple and Gold might be hard-pressed to get a deal done.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Idea

In a somewhat unique moment that doesn’t happen in the NBA media world, two different outlets offered the same trade proposal that sees the Lakers add Washington from the Mavericks.

Here is the idea both ClutchPoints and FadeawayWorld offered that sees Doncic reunite with his former teammate and add a much-needed spacing and athletic wing to Los Angeles’ starting lineup:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, 2031 second-round pick (via Washington Wizards), 2032 second-round pick (via Wizards)

The Lakers are extremely limited in the trade assets they have to move, which is why a Washington trade would be so difficult. However, even though adding him would significantly hinder Los Angeles’ cap space flexibility, he’s the exact type of player the front office was linked to, but failed to get this summer.

“Washington has been putting up 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.2% from three. Those aren’t All-Star numbers, but I think he’d be great next to Doncic because he already knows how to play with him from their time together in Dallas,” Fran Leiva of FadeawayWorld wrote about the Lakers trade idea for Washington.

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“Washington was an important part of the Mavericks’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals, and he can still play both forward positions, defend bigger wings, and make open three-pointers… The Lakers could start him next to Kessler, use him with smaller lineups when they need more shooting, or give him minutes behind Sandro Mamukelashvili without taking many shots away from Doncic and Reaves.”

As Leiva mentioned, and what remains obvious, the biggest crux of this deal comes down to whether Dallas would accept the return package. It’s hard to say right now, but as the writer described, Los Angeles might have to give up a bit more, despite the Mavericks potentially being interested in moving on from such a crucial piece of their team this season.

“That’s why I’d offer Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy, and both second-round picks the Lakers received from the Wizards in the Deandre Ayton trade last summer. Vanderbilt would give Dallas another defensive forward, while Hardy, who originally came from the Mavericks, could get another chance in their guard rotation. The two picks add some value, especially because Washington would be difficult to replace immediately,” he added.

“For me, this would be the best trade of the four from the Lakers’ side, although Dallas could still ask for more. Washington already has experience playing with Luka, and adding a forward who can defend, rebound, and hit threes is exactly the kind of move Pelinka should be looking for.”

Why Los Angeles Makes A Move For The Top Forward Target

While Leiva offered the Lakers trade idea for Washington following general manager Rob Pelinka’s comments about the team getting busy ahead of the trade deadline, Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints discussed the trade before it was confirmed that the Purple and Gold are ready to make a trade.

As he talked about, and as has been the case for a while, Washington is a dream Lakers trade target, and though his contract isn’t cheap, adding him to the rotation is exactly what Los Angeles has been missing this year at the forward position and cement the team’s status as true title contenders.

“Los Angeles desperately needs a versatile, two-way forward who can defend elite perimeter scorers, rebound in traffic, and knock down open catch-and-shoot threes without needing the ball in his hands,” he wrote. “That is why the Lakers must strike early and target Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington.”

“Right now, Los Angeles is forced to choose between offense and defense on the wing. Jarred Vanderbilt brings relentless energy and perimeter length, but opponents routinely ignore him in the half-court, clogging driving lanes for Doncic and Reaves. Swapping Vanderbilt for Washington eliminates that weakness overnight. Washington can switch across multiple positions defensively, protect the weak-side rim alongside Kessler, and punish defenses when they double-team Doncic on the perimeter.”

While previously, it would be fair to say Dallas would be hard-pressed to take back Vanderbilt in a Washington trade with the Lakers, he’s elevated his game a bit this year, and could be considered a stronger asset right now than even a month ago.

Assuming the Mavericks want to move on from Washington for more cap space, potentially lining themselves up for a bigger, Kyrie Irving-related move, as Kerman added, this trade does make sense for both sides.

“For Dallas, the basketball logic is just as clear. With Cooper Flagg, Zaccharie Risacher, and Santi Aldama (and more) crowding the Mavericks’ frontcourt rotation, Washington’s long-term role in Dallas is becoming redundant. Moving Washington now clears long-term money off their books, reunites the Mavericks with a young guard in Hardy, and nets Dallas a coveted unprotected 2031 first-round pick plus a 2032 swap, while leaving the Lakers completely compliant with the Stepien Rule since they retain their 2030 and 2032 first-rounders.”

It’s been a near-dream start for the Lakers this season, but the only thing missing is someone like Washington to shoot, defend, rebound, and complement the star backcourt duo. A Lakers trade for him starts and finishes with the Mavericks’ interest in a deal, but if the team is looking to move off the 28-year-old, perhaps a return package like the one mentioned above would be enough to get a deal done.

The Lakers need to upgrade the roster, and as has been the case for a while, Washington would be the perfect player to add. It’s uncertain if this trade idea would move the needle for Dallas, but if it does, Pelinka and the front office should be on the phone already.