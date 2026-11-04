Lakers Make Adou Thiero Roster Move Amid Encouraging Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers took another step toward getting Adou Thiero back on the court Wednesday, assigning the second-year forward to their G League affiliate as he works his way back from a lingering knee injury.

Thiero was assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers for practice, according to Khobi Price of the California Post. The move comes just two days after coach JJ Redick expressed optimism about the 22-year-old’s recovery.

Thiero has yet to make his regular-season debut because of swelling in his left knee. However, his return appears to be drawing closer as Los Angeles continues its encouraging start to the season.

The assignment is part of his rehabilitation process rather than an indication that he has fallen out of the Lakers’ plans.

Before Monday’s 138-117 victory over the Miami Heat, Redick revealed that Thiero had begun participating in more demanding basketball activities.

“He’s had some live exposures and I think he’s trending in the right direction,” Redick told reporters. “Hopefully by the end of the week he’ll be available.”

Wednesday’s assignment offers Thiero another opportunity to test his knee in a structured practice environment before returning to NBA competition.

The Lakers have taken a cautious approach with the athletic forward after recurring knee problems disrupted much of his rookie campaign.

Thiero missed the entire preseason and the first 13 games of the 2025-26 season because of swelling in the same knee.

A sprained MCL in his right knee later sidelined him from late December until mid-February.

He appeared in just 25 games as a rookie, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in six minutes per appearance.

Another Defensive Weapon Waiting in the Wings

Getty Adou Thiero of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a dunk on Yaxel Lendeborg and De’Anthony Melton of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

While Thiero’s offensive game remains a work in progress, his athleticism and defensive versatility could provide a useful boost to Redick’s rotation.

At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Thiero has the physical tools to defend multiple positions, pressure ballhandlers and contribute on the glass.

Those qualities could prove valuable for a Lakers team that has shown improvement but still has room to grow defensively.

Thiero also offers an explosive transition presence alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

However, finding consistent minutes won’t be easy.

Ziaire Williams returned from a foot injury against Miami, giving Redick another option on the wing.

Matisse Thybulle, Jake LaRavia and Quentin Grimes have also helped fill out the perimeter rotation during Thiero’s absence.

The Lakers have little reason to rush him back, particularly with the team off to a 6-2 start.

Lakers Await Thiero’s Season Debut

Los Angeles visits the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before returning home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Redick’s earlier comments raised the possibility that Thiero could return before the end of the week, but the Lakers have not announced a definitive return date.

For now, the G League assignment represents meaningful progress.

After another frustrating injury setback, Thiero is finally getting closer to showing how he fits into a Lakers team that has already found ways to win without him.