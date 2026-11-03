Lakers’ JJ Redick Announces Major Adou Thiero News Before Heat Game

The Los Angeles Lakers could be getting another reinforcement sooner than expected.

Coach JJ Redick provided an encouraging update on Adou Thiero before Monday’s home game against the Miami Heat, revealing that the second-year forward could make his season debut by the end of the week.

Thiero has yet to appear in a regular season game because of a left knee injury, but his recent progress has given the Lakers reason for optimism.

The update comes as Los Angeles welcomes back starting forward Ziaire Williams, who missed three consecutive games because of left foot soreness.

JJ Redick Offers Encouraging Adou Thiero Injury Update

Speaking to reporters before Monday’s game, Redick revealed that Thiero has increased his basketball activity as he works toward returning to the lineup.

“He’s had some live exposures and is trending in the right direction,” Redick said, according to Lakers Nation’s Daniel Starkand.

“Hopefully by the end of the week, he’ll be available.”

The update marks an encouraging development for Thiero, who has missed all seven games to begin the 2026-27 season.

The 22-year-old forward has been sidelined because of swelling in his left knee after dealing with the issue during the preseason.

Although Redick did not establish a firm return date, the Lakers have two upcoming opportunities for Thiero to make his season debut.

Los Angeles visits the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

Friday’s matchup appears to be a possibility based on Redick’s timeline, although Thiero must still receive medical clearance.

The Lakers then visit the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Adou Thiero Looking to Earn Bigger Role

Thiero entered his second NBA season hoping to establish a more consistent place in Redick’s rotation.

The former Arkansas standout appeared in 25 games as a rookie last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in six minutes per contest.

However, he showed flashes of his potential during the summer.

Thiero scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and added four assists, three steals and two blocks in a July Summer League victory over Oklahoma City.

His athleticism, defensive versatility and ability to attack the basket give Los Angeles another intriguing option on the wing.

At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Thiero possesses the physical tools to defend multiple positions.

His return would not necessarily guarantee immediate rotation minutes, particularly with the Lakers enjoying improved health.

However, it would give Redick additional depth as Los Angeles navigates a demanding early-season schedule.

Lakers Getting Healthier With Ziaire Williams Return

Thiero’s encouraging update comes alongside more immediate good news.

Williams was cleared to return Monday after missing three games because of left foot soreness.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Redick confirmed that Williams would not face a minutes restriction.

However, the coach indicated that the Lakers’ improved roster availability should prevent Williams from needing a heavy workload in his first game back.

Williams started Los Angeles’ first four games, averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

His return restores a valuable perimeter defender to a Lakers team that nearly squandered a 16-point lead late in Sunday’s 131-125 victory over Toronto.

Los Angeles entered Monday with a 5-2 record.

With Williams back and Thiero potentially following before the weekend is over, Redick is moving closer to having his full complement of players.

For Thiero, the next few days could finally bring the opportunity he has been waiting for since opening night