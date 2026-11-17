The Los Angeles Lakers have made some ground-breaking trades in their decorated history, but none was more unexpected and out-of-the-blue than the three-team trade that sent Luka Doncic to L.A. in February 2025.

Out the door went All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, whom the Lakers spent a pretty penny to acquire 5 ½ seasons earlier. While no Lakers fans envisioned the team trading Davis, no one could have anticipated the Dallas Mavericks offering Doncic to the Lakers. Nearly two years later, the Lakers are looking better than ever for pulling the trigger.

Lakers Look Genius for Trading Davis Amid His Play for Wizards

Sure, one could argue that Doncic fell into the Lakers’ lap. While it is hard to argue that, the fact of the matter is that the Lakers found a way to trade an unquestioned first-option in Doncic for a player in Davis who has never proven he can be the clear-cut best player on the team. With Davis leading the Washington Wizards to just a 4-11 record, Fansided’s Tyler Watts believes the Lakers were right all along for not viewing Davis as a true No. 1 option.

The Washington Wizards have made Anthony Davis their unquestioned number one option, and he’s quickly proving the Los Angeles Lakers’ belief that he isn’t a true alpha right,” Watts wrote. “It is why the purple and gold traded AD for Luka Doncic. … Being an alpha is more than putting up numbers. It is about making the team a contender. The Wizards want that. It is why they traded for Davis and Trae Young. Washington hasn’t made the playoffs since 2021. This team has talent, but they still lack the 1-A option to lead the franchise back to postseason glory.”

While Davis is putting up superstar averages — 25.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and one block per game — those numbers have not translated to wins, and it is why the Wizards might look to pick up a haul of assets for Davis before the trade deadline strikes in February.

Davis Back to L.A. Rumors Heating Up

Funny enough, the NBA trade rumor mill has linked Davis to the Lakers, who could make good use of another big man.

Although star big man Walker Kessler has been everything as advertised this season, the Lakers don’t have much frontcourt depth beyond their 25-year-old center. While it remains very much a long shot that Davis returns to the Lakers — unless he reaches a buyout from the Wizards and is open to taking a steep pay cut! — ESPN personality Scott Kaplan said something that fans of NBA trade rumors loved.

“They don’t realize I’m listening and I’m hearing what they’re saying,” Kaplan said. “(One of them said), ‘I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers.’… I think they’re credentialized. I think they know what they’re talking about.”

Entering the 2026-27 season, Davis was widely speculated as the top star who could be dealt before the trade deadline, especially after it was reported that the Wizards were unwilling to sign Davis to a max contract extension.

Davis may not return to the Lakers. He may return to the Lakers. Whatever happens, L.A. was in the right for trading Davis 21 months ago.