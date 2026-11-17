The single-biggest storyline of the summer was where LeBron James was going to end up after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the end of June, James, who arrived in L.A. following a second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, informed the Lakers that he would not be returning for a ninth season with the franchise. Ever since James departed the Lakers and signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, fans and analysts have often taken great interest in discussing the kind of relationship James may have shared with Luka Doncic.

Analyst Believes There Was Some Tension Between James and Doncic on the Lakers

The Lakers were no better than a second round playoff team in the 1 ½ seasons James and Doncic shared uniforms, though Doncic was sidelined throughout the Lakers’ playoff run last spring. Now that Doncic, 27, is the unquestioned leader of the Lakers, former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes the All-NBA guard was not happy playing alongside James.

“Luka is in a league of his own,” Bayless, 74, expressed on the “Double Coverage” podcast. “They do not miss LeBron James because Luka just couldn’t stand it anymore. I’m not saying he hated LeBron, but he didn’t love him.”

Bayless believes Doncic didn’t enjoy sharing the spotlight with James, who is well-known for the forcefield of attention that constantly surrounds him.

“He definitely didn’t love sharing the stage because LeBron is LeBron,” Bayless argued.

After James left the Lakers, Doncic took to social media to acknowledge the four-time NBA MVP, writing that it was “an honor to play with” James and learn from him.

In a later interview, Doncic revealed that he connected with James after his Lakers departure, saying, “And I reached out to him. You know, ‘Thank you for everything.’ Obviously, it was amazing being his teammate. (I) learned so many things from him.”

Doncic and James Didn’t Reveal Any Tension, But L.A. Looks Better Off Now

Whether James and Doncic enjoyed playing with one another will always be speculative. There was never any noticeable friction on the court between both players, and it didn’t take long for Doncic and James to flex their muscle as a superstar duo after Doncic was traded to the Lakers in February 2025.

Although the Doncic and James-led Lakers had the potential of a championship contender, the team has not looked better since acquiring Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. L.A. boasts a 12-2 record, tying the San Antonio Spurs for the top record in the NBA nearly one month into the 2026-27 season.

While the Lakers have dominated their opponents, Doncic has arguably been the early frontrunner for the MVP award, with the 27-year-old star averaging 39 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game while shooting over 48 percent overall and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

The Lakers have won eight games in a row and, before injuries to Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, appeared to have a strong shot at entering their Nov. 27 contest against the Spurs with a 16-2 record.