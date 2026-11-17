Los Angeles Lakers‘ star shooting guard Austin Reaves has been ruled out for the team’s upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night with a heel injury.

Reaves suffered the heel injury nearly a week ago in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He was ruled out for the team’s game on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, and while head coach JJ Redick told reporters the 28-year-old would be ‘day-to-day,’ that hasn’t been the case in Los Angeles’ subsequent injury updates.

Reaves has been directly ruled out for the Lakers’ past two games. No questionable tag, not even listed as doubtful. After Redick quieted rumors that the star guard had suffered a more serious injury, there’s a chance he gave a more optimistic Reaves injury update than the actual reality of his status.

Lakers Get Concerning Austin Reaves Injury News

After initial concerns about an Achilles or long-term heel injury were ruled out, the Lakers waited a few days to announce an official update on Reaves. It came before the team’s game against the Suns, which was four days after he initially went down.

“He has a bruise on his heel. We as a group collectively decided it [imaging] wasn’t necessary. I would assume a day-to-day injury,” Redick said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

However, as Lakers writer Svyatoslav Rovenchuk discussed, taking Redick’s comments at face value might have been the wrong move. That’s been proven by Reaves now being ruled out for two games in a row, nearly a week after originally suffering the heel injury.

“If JJ Redick is being transparent and not cloaking the severity of his star guard’s ailment, the Los Angeles Lakers have dodged a major bullet after Reaves’ early exit against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday,” he wrote, while also questioning if Redick was being truthful in his day-to-day comments. “Day-to-day is a generous and optimistic designation considering where this situation was after it had just happened. Luka Doncic was talking about the Lakers needing a next-man-up mentality.”

Doncic was blunt after Reaves’ injury, stating that the Lakers will need their supporting cast to step up when or if their star backcourt teammate misses time. That was before Redick’s previous update. Now, with the shooting guard being ruled out two games in a row with minimal comments made by the team, the question remains as to whether Reaves is dealing with a more serious injury than initially reported.

Los Angeles Could Be Without Star For Longer Than Expected

If Redick was fibbing, and Reaves’ injury could keep him out for longer than just a few days. That is starting to feel more reasonable at this point, as there’s a chance he could miss a few more weeks for the Lakers rather than a few more days.

Writing in a post on X after Reaves’ injury for the Lakers, notable sports doctor Brian Sutterer explained what he thinks happened to the player and how long he thinks he might be forced to sit out.

“Plantar fascia strain/tear would be top of my list for Austin Reaves,” Sutterer wrote on social media, adding that an injury like that could result in missing nearly three weeks, or up to ten games.

Plantar fascia strain/tear would be top of my list for Austin Reaves https://t.co/ttOKmqTrdD pic.twitter.com/vNYSE4kCy0 — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) November 12, 2026

His best-case scenario was a heel bruise, which still could cause Reaves to miss over a week and up to five games. For now, while the Lakers have simply said it is a heel injury for the shooting guard, it’s unknown if the issue is something deeper. Redick did say he should be considered day-to-day, but with Reaves being directly ruled out for two games in a row without any commentary on his status, it raises some questions and concerns.

For now, it’s fair to say Reaves being day-to-day with his injury could force him out for the team’s next two games. However, if he continues to remain on the Lakers’ injury report a week after suffering the injury, concerns about a longer-term issue might start to be raised.

Obviously, it makes sense why Los Angeles wouldn’t want to confirm Reaves would be out for a significant period, but going from being day-to-day to still being out nearly a week later does put some concerns in the air.

However, Lakers fans likely shouldn’t get worried until the team announces its injury report for the next game, after they play the Hornets. If Reaves is ruled out for the Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz without first being listed as questionable, then the red flags should start to be waived.

Los Angeles needs Reaves, and the longer he sits with his heel injury, the more concerns grow that the Lakers didn’t get lucky and are rather hiding a bigger issue for the 28-year-old having the best season of his NBA career.

The good news is that the Lakers have an easy schedule for the next week and a half, so if Reaves’ injury keeps him out for that long, the Purple and Gold aren’t necessarily playing title contenders in their next few games.