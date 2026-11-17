Third-year guard Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t shown the development necessary to become a consistent contributor for his team, and as time goes on, it continues to look like the son of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is facing an uncertain future playing in the Purple and Gold.

James hasn’t played in a Lakers game in a week, and this season he has seen only 17 minutes of action in six appearances and has scored just eight points through the first four weeks of the year.

While he was brought down to the Lakers’ G League team for one game, that didn’t change much. Now, as James continues to sit at the end of Los Angeles’ bench, it’s becoming clearer he doesn’t have much of a future with the franchise, and after likely ‘giving up’ on the point guard, the team might finally be starting to entertain cutting ties with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Bronny James Gets Bad News As Development Still Hasn’t Come

Writing for LakeShowLife.com about James’ outlook on the Lakers, Tyler Watts believes the young guard hasn’t, and likely never will, show his full potential or get the opportunity to develop into a rotational player for the Purple and Gold.

He urged the team to send James back to the G League. The 22-year-old has only played one game this year for the Coachella Valley Lakers after getting his contract guaranteed this season, but after it’s become clear he has a firm role at the end of the bench at the NBA level, it might be his best chance at showing some signs of life.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need Bronny James to improve, but they seem to have no plan to develop him. He went down to the G League for the season opener and led the Coachella Valley Lakers to a win. Bronny had 22 points and seven dimes, but struggled to run the offense. That was on Nov. 6. Since then, James has been left waiting on the Lakers’ bench, hoping for garbage time,” he wrote.

“The Lakers can’t expect him to just learn by watching. James needs reps and experience running the show. Los Angeles is a serious title contender. They don’t want to sacrifice games as Bronny struggles to run the offense. That means the only place for James to get reps is in the G League.”

James was heavily criticized after finishing with a -13 plus/minus in his four minutes on the court in the Lakers’ win last week over the Milwaukee Bucks, and rightfully so. With the team holding a big lead, he and the other reserves nearly lost the game. While head coach JJ Redick was blunt in his ‘unacceptable’ comments after the matchup, it only paints a darker picture as it relates to James’ development and future in Los Angeles.

“He isn’t going to make a massive leap sitting on the bench waiting for a blowout and playing in the stay-ready games. Bronny needs reps to avoid another NBA disaster. The Lakers know that, which makes their lack of a plan to develop James baffling,” Watts added. “(But) Bronny hasn’t done anything to give Redick and the coaching staff faith since. Even the Coachella Valley Lakers had a 98.1 offensive rating with Bronny running the show.”

James has been on the outside of the Lakers’ rotation his entire career, and in what was supposed to be the biggest ‘prove-it’ season for the young guard, the franchise might finally consider moving on from a player who just hasn’t turned into the talent the front office had in mind.

Lakers Might Be ‘Giving Up’ And Could Cut Ties With LeBron James’ Son

After discussing James’ lack of development and how his only chance at furthering his NBA career might come through the G League, a decision the Lakers feel reluctant to make at this point, Watts believes the 22-year-old might not have a long future left in Los Angeles.

“It is now or never. The Lakers want to compete for the championship, and depth is more important than ever. They can’t have Bronny taking up a roster spot if he’s not developing or ready to contribute. Right now, James is just eating up space. The Lakers signed Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams to minimum contracts this summer. They could use Bronny’s spot to upgrade their roster,” he wrote.

“The Los Angeles Lakers need a clear development plan for Bronny James. It doesn’t appear to exist right now…It is time to let him sink or swim. If James struggles, the Lakers need to move on.”

James is averaging 1.3 points in 2.8 minutes per game this season. If it wasn’t clear enough before that he’s nothing more than a reserve guard fighting to keep his roster spot, those stats only add to the argument.

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Based on what he’s shown this season, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Lakers could move on from him and add someone else in a trade or free agency to upgrade the roster. This isn’t the first time Watts has called for a change, and it likely won’t be the last.

“The Lakers have a tough decision to make on Bronny. They have a $2.4 million team option on his contract for next season. If James can’t help them win, it is time to move on. Doncic and Reaves are in their primes, and every roster spot matters. James must improve, or it is time to let him go,” he previously wrote.

The talk about James sitting outside the Lakers’ rotation has only grown this season, and with him averaging career-lows across the board, it might finally be time for Rob Pelinka and the top decision-makers to move on from the young point guard.