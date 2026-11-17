The Los Angeles Lakers (12-2) have won eight games in a row, exceeding expectations with their new-look roster.

However, the Lakers are still a middling defensive team, ranking 17th in defensive rating (114.0) and a concerning 23rd in OPP 3P% (.366) through 14 games. Many analysts feel that the Lakers won’t stand a chance against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs unless they make defensive upgrades before the Feb. 11 NBA trade deadline.

An interesting Lakers trade idea doing the rounds would significantly help JJ Redick’s defensive ceiling — without compromising on their No.1-ranked offense (122.1).

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Kel’el Ware

Lakers would receive: Kel’el Ware, Terance Mann

Bucks would receive: Jaden Hardy, Danny Wolf

Nets would receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Caris LaVert

Following the hypothetical deal, the Lakers would stay $6.39M below the first luxury tax apron, even after absorbing Terance Mann’s $15.50M salary and Kel’el Ware’s $4.6M rookie deal. The Bucks would see even greater financial relief, shedding Ware and Caris LeVert’s expiring $14.8M contract in exchange for Danny Wolf — a high-upside stretch big shooting 47% from three in his second season with Brooklyn.

Bucks Done With Kel’el Ware?

The Bucks, who acquired Ware as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, haven’t utilized the young center as expected. After starting 70 games for the Heat over his first two seasons, Ware has been used sparingly by Taylor Jenkins, drawing just one start in Milwaukee’s first 14 games. As a result, the 7-footer is averaging career lows across the board in minutes (18.1), points (8.6) and rebounds (6.8).

Per multiple insiders, the Bucks would be willing to listen to offers for Ware ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

“Two teams expected to be open to hearing offers for virtually any of their players entering the trade deadline are the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks,” ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel wrote this week.

“Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma are the two players the Bucks have been attempting to move since the offseason started. However, Milwaukee has not been receptive to calls regarding Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Ryan Rollins, sources said.”

Lakers Gain Defensive Upgrades

The Lakers have found their starting center of the future in Walker Kessler, but adding Ware would significantly bolster their frontcourt rotation. Furthermore, there’s no reason the two couldn’t share the floor, given Ware’s expanding three-point range. Last season, he knocked down 1.2 threes per game at a strong 39.5% clip, proving he can develop into a legitimate stretch-five.

Playing alongside the likes of Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, Ware could thrive as a stretch big — while giving JJ Redick another quality rim protector on the other end. Veteran wing Terance Mann, meanwhile, would help shore up the perimeter defense. Although his outside shot remains suspect, Mann can still pressure the rim and attack opposing defenses, much like he did during his postseason runs with the LA Clippers.

The Lakers’ trade deadline plans could reshape the course of their season. In the meantime, they will look to extend their winning streak to nine games when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.