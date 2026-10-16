Lakers Urged to Back Away From Trade for 6’10” ‘Human Highlight’ Over 1 Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers play their preseason finale tonight, which means the regular season is officially right around the corner.

With Game 1 of the 82-game marathon just a few days away, the Lakers still find themselves with a glaring roster hole, and preseason has only entirely exposed that issue.

The Lakers are reportedly among a few teams exploring a trade, with numerous reports stating that L.A. has tried to deal former first round pick Dalton Knecht and veteran swingman Jarred Vanderbilt. For now, the likelihood that the Lakers acquire a center to back up star big man Walker Kessler appears very much in the air.

Lakers Looking to Add High-Flying Big Man, But Should They Be?

According to Fischer, the Lakers have explored acquiring Milwaukee Bucks big man Jericho Sims, the 27-year-old former second round pick.

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims,” Fischer reported.

Sims may be no star — he averaged just five points per game in fewer than 20 minutes per contest last season — but he could be a reasonable addition to the roster to back up Kessler, the Lakers’ marquee offseason acquisition. However, Lakers reporter Trevor Lane advises against such a move.

“Should the Lakers trade for Jericho Sims? According to Jake Fischer, the Lakers and Bucks have had trade talks centered around Dalton Knecht for Jericho Sims, the 6’(10)”, 250-pound big man that is a human highlight reel. There is a lot to like about this deal. Now, the Lakers would have to kick in some second round draft capital, and that’s got me a little bit concerned.”

Sims has been a focus of Lakers trade rumors since July, after The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported that Sims was one of three big men the Lakers mulled acquiring. Sims has been a reserve his entire career, so targeting him as the new back up center isn’t an illogical move. But the Lakers wouldn’t want to surrender more than a single second round pick along with Knecht in a potential deal.

Where Sims Fails As a Trade Target

Sims is well-regarded for his ability to catch and finish lobs; he has explosive athleticism and a knack to finish around the rim. But would Sims hold the Lakers back defensively?

“However, not the best rim-protector despite his leaping ability, doesn’t have much touch around the basket, and for a Lakers team that’s already sensitive to turnovers, he is turnover-prone for a big man. So there is reason to be cautious here if you are the Lakers. … Also remember, they’ve gotta cut down to 15 players on their roster, and if you swap Dalton Knecht for Jericho Sims, you’d have to cut one of probably Jaden Hardy or Bronny James.”

Given the Lakers’ roster situation, it seems unlikely that they would trade for Sims if the Bucks asked for more than one second round pick in addition to Knecht.