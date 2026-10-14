Lakers Get ‘Intriguing’ Backup Center Option as Roster Deadline Nears

The Los Angeles Lakers may have another name to watch as they search for a dependable backup behind Walker Kessler.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha identified Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse as an intriguing potential addition if he becomes available before the NBA’s Oct. 19 roster deadline.

Cisse is still under contract with Dallas, which fought to retain him this summer. But a developing roster crunch involving veteran Dwight Powell has raised questions about whether the Mavericks could make an unexpected move.

For a Lakers team still evaluating its frontcourt depth, that possibility is worth monitoring.

Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Floats Moussa Cisse as Backup Center Option

During a recent episode of his Buha’s Block podcast, Buha was asked about potential backup centers the Lakers could pursue if they opened roster spots.

“I think the most intriguing guy would be Moussa Cisse,” Buha said.

The Lakers insider pointed to speculation surrounding Cisse after Powell received playing time ahead of him in a Mavericks preseason game.

But Buha acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Dallas’ plans.

The Mavericks matched the New York Knicks‘ two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet for Cisse in July, preventing the young center from leaving in restricted free agency.

Dallas then allowed Cisse’s $2.19 million salary to become fully guaranteed Oct. 1, making a potential release even more surprising.

Still, the Mavericks are trying to accommodate Powell, whose strong preseason has complicated their roster decisions.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently raised the possibility of Dallas releasing Cisse to create room for Powell, although such a move previously appeared unlikely.

Buha believes the Lakers should be interested if Cisse becomes available.

“Either him on the roster or on a two-way, I think you take that in a heartbeat,” Buha said.

He also suggested Los Angeles could offer Cisse a two-way contract with an opportunity to compete for the backup center job and potentially earn a standard contract later.

That scenario would require Dallas to waive Cisse, the center to clear waivers and both sides to agree to a new deal.

Why Moussa Cisse Could Address L.A.’s Center Depth Concerns

Cisse, 24, showed promise during his rookie season with Dallas.

The 6-foot-11 center averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 38 games, shooting 57.4% from the field.

He ranked third among NBA rookies in blocks per game and delivered his best performance against Chicago in April, collecting 17 points and 20 rebounds.

His athleticism, rebounding and shot-blocking could complement Kessler, who impressed during Tuesday’s preseason loss to Golden State.

Kessler recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in just under 16 minutes.

Los Angeles outscored the Warriors by 15 points with Kessler on the floor but was outscored by 27 during his absence.

Kevon Looney provides experience and rebounding, while Sandro Mamukelashvili offers offensive versatility. Neither replicates Kessler’s defensive presence.

The Lakers recently added rookie Rafael Castro on an Exhibit 10 contract, but they could still explore another young rim protector.

Cisse would be an appealing option, particularly if Los Angeles could secure him without surrendering trade assets.

For now, however, Dallas controls his immediate future.

There is no indication the Mavericks have decided to waive Cisse or that the Lakers have contacted him.

But if Dallas prioritizes Powell and creates an unexpected opening, Buha believes Los Angeles should be paying attention.