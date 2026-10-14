Lakers Get Another Backup Center Option After Raptors Roster Move

The Los Angeles Lakers have another familiar name to consider as they continue searching for dependable depth behind Walker Kessler.

The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that they have waived former Lakers two-way center Trey Jemison III, making the 6-foot-10 big man available less than a week before the regular season.

The move comes as Los Angeles evaluates its frontcourt rotation following Kessler’s impressive preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Jemison isn’t the kind of addition who would dramatically change the Lakers’ championship outlook. But he offers size, physicality and familiarity with the organization — qualities worth considering as Los Angeles sorts through its options at center.

Raptors Waive Former Lakers Center Trey Jemison III

The Raptors confirmed Jemison’s release in an official announcement Wednesday.

Jemison signed a two-way contract with Toronto in August but appeared in just one preseason game, collecting six rebounds and one assist in eight minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former UAB standout previously joined the Lakers on a two-way contract in January 2025, providing additional depth during a season marked by frontcourt concerns.

He later played for the New York Knicks before joining Toronto.

Jemison’s most substantial NBA opportunity came with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season, when he started 14 games.

A traditional center with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Jemison makes his living around the basket. He sets screens, competes for rebounds and provides a physical presence in the paint.

His offensive game remains limited, but Los Angeles wouldn’t necessarily need another scoring big man.

There is, however, a potential complication.

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reported Wednesday that Jemison recently suffered a hand injury, raising questions about his immediate availability.

There has been no indication that the Lakers are pursuing a reunion.

Lakers Continue Evaluating Center Depth After Walker Kessler’s Debut

Los Angeles has already made a recent move to add another young center.

The Lakers signed Rafael Castro to an Exhibit 10 contract Friday after waiving William Kyle III.

Castro, an undrafted rookie out of George Washington, made his Lakers preseason debut in Tuesday’s 101-89 loss to Golden State.

Castro finished with two points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 9 minutes, 40 seconds.

He made his only field-goal attempt and committed one turnover.

The 6-foot-11 center previously signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets before being waived earlier this month.

His arrival gives coach JJ Redick another developmental big man to evaluate, although Castro has not secured a regular-season roster spot.

Meanwhile, Kessler showed why the Lakers invested in a more established defensive anchor.

The former Utah Jazz center recorded 11 points, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in just under 16 minutes against the Warriors.

Los Angeles outscored Golden State by 15 points with Kessler on the floor but was outscored by 27 during his absence.

That contrast highlighted the importance of his interior presence, even if preseason plus-minus numbers don’t tell the entire story.

Sandro Mamukelashvili offers floor spacing, while Kevon Looney provides experience, screening and positional rebounding.

Neither brings precisely the same combination of rim protection and athleticism that Kessler offers.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha recently suggested that the Lakers should pursue another defensive-minded center before February’s trade deadline.

Jemison would represent a more modest, potentially inexpensive alternative.

With Castro already getting an opportunity and Jemison now available, the Lakers have another avenue to explore as they evaluate their frontcourt depth.

Whether Los Angeles has any interest in bringing back its former two-way center remains to be seen.