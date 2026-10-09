Lakers Urged to Take ‘Leap of Faith’ on 39% 3-Point Big Man Amid Kessler Injury

With star big man Walker Kessler sidelined, now is the time for the Los Angeles Lakers to experiment their options at backup center.

For months, the Lakers’ center depth has been a focal point of discussion. The move for Kessler — a seismic sign-and-trade that saw the Lakers surrender two first round picks and a pair of pick swaps before signing the big man to a four-year, $130 million deal — was an effort to appease superstar Luka Doncic, who reportedly viewed Kessler as one of his preferred big-man targets. With Kessler in the lineup, the Lakers can be dangerous, but the 25-year-old center is already missing time.

That has left Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili, two new free-agent signings, having to carry the load.

Move Over, Looney, it’s Mamu Time

Lakers fans have had mixed opinions about Looney, the 30-year-old, three-time NBA champion. While Looney does some things particularly well like rebounding and setting screens, those strengths don’t always outweigh his flaws. That is why Tyler Watts of Lake Show Life urges the Lakers to push Looney aside and make Mamukelashvili the full-time backup center.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are quickly sorting out their rotation,” Watts wrote. “It appears Ziaire Williams and Quentin Grimes are in the lead to win starting roles. Sandro Mamukelashvili should be the backup center. The Lakers are flying under the radar, but they are already showing impressive flashes. Mamu will give them a new dynamic and will be a fan favorite. Coach (JJ) Redick must trust him as the backup center. It is a leap of faith to go with an undersized option, but Mamu is the answer.”

Although Mamukelashvili has his shortcomings as a defender, that perhaps isn’t nearly as detrimental to the Lakers as Looney’s limitations on both sides of the ball. Offensively is where the 27-year-old Mamukelashvili shines. He shot 39 percent from the 3-point line last season. This preseason, Mamukelashvili has already demonstrated his scoring chops, averaging over 14 points per game while shooting a blistering 57 percent from beyond the arc.

“Loon won three championships with the Golden State Warriors and has been an impactful NBA big man for a decade, but the decline is real,” Watts wrote. “His foot speed and lateral quickness are a problem at this stage. Looney has a high basketball IQ, but he struggles to protect the rim and has almost no bounce.”

What About a Trade?

There’s no denying that the Lakers best bet to address the backup center position is through a trade. But if L.A. saw an opportunity to acquire a big man who could be impactful, a deal probably would have happened by now.

Following the Lakers’ four-point victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, reporter Jovan Buha spoke about the team’s trade outlook on a reserve center.

“I think this is something that is probably going to be resolved closer to the trade deadline, to be completely honest,” Buha said flatly. “There’s maybe a world in which some team decides to trade with the Lakers now, but I think their assets, particularly some of the expiring contracts that they have, will have more value closer to the trade deadline. I would say that this might be a situation that reveals itself in time.”

Preseason is showing the Lakers have arguably no truly dependable plan B if Kessler misses time during the regular season. As for the injury Kessler is currently dealing with, Redick assured the ailment is nothing serious and doesn’t expect it to linger into the season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21. However, it is particularly notable — perhaps somewhat alarming — that Kessler has missed the first three preseason games.