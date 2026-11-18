The Los Angeles Lakers may not have a big man they can count on outside of Walker Kessler, but so far, the team looks like a well-oiled machine even without fabulous frontcourt depth.

Winners of nine games in a row, the Lakers are on top of the NBA with a league-best 13-2 record following Tuesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets. Superstar point guard Luka Doncic is playing like the league MVP, Austin Reaves, though sidelined currently with a bruised heel, has made a case for the best second option there is and Kessler, the prize of the offseason, has been everything the Lakers hoped for entering the season.

But … The Lakers Still Need Help Up Front

It may be all fun and rosy right now, but when the going gets tough, the Lakers can’t have one playable center. Kessler, 25, will need someone to shoulder some of the rebounding and rim-protecting burden. Luckily, L.A. still has just under three months to figure out whom they want to pursue before the trade deadline strikes in February. Of the many speculated options out there, Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze figures to be one of the top options, according to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane.

“As far as realistic for trade, I think (Moussa) Diabate is the least realistic because I think the Hornets really like him, and they should. Then, from there, I think the Magic should be motivated sellers on Goga. Not that they are gonna give him away, but he’s a free agent this summer, and I don’t think they can pay him. They’ve got way too much money on their books as it is. … I could see where they need to move on from Goga. You’re better off getting something for him than watching him walk away next summer.”

Bitadze, 27, won’t change the Lakers fortunes overnight, but he is someone the Lakers count on for a consistent 12-15 minutes per game off the bench. At 6’11” and weighing 235 pounds, Bitadze may provide just enough as a traditional center to help keep the Lakers afloat in the minutes Kessler is off the floor.

Then … The Elephant in the Room

Part of the reason why Bitadze has emerged in Lakers trade rumors is because, one, L.A. needs another center and, two, his history with Doncic.

Bitadze and Doncic memorably — or perhaps not-so-memorably — engaged in a heated verbal altercation in a March 2025 game, with both players being charged with a technical foul. We won’t get into the specifics, but Doncic claimed that Bitadze made vulgar references toward his family.

There still may be some harsh feelings between Doncic and Bitadze, which is why Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently stated that he doesn’t believe the Magic big man is an option for the Lakers.

“I would say, right now, no on the Goga front,” Buha said during a recent live-stream episode of his “Buha’s Block” podcast.

But Buha did say there may be a “way to broker some peace” between both players, as Doncic values winning and might sign off on the Lakers adding Bitadze if the Magic is willing to do business.

The Lakers are looking hard for another big man, as reported by The Athletic’s Dan Woike. Perhaps Bitadze is a player on the Lakers’ radar.