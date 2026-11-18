The Los Angeles Lakers, winners of nine games in a row, look like the NBA’s newest powerhouse right now.

The Lakers, 13-2, own the league’s best record after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 on Tuesday night. Looking at the schedule, L.A. could enter its marquee matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 27 with an eye-popping 16-2 record. But even if the Lakers do that and beat the Spurs to move to 17-2, don’t expect trade rumors around the team to die.

Despite their fast start, the Lakers still have roster needs that they ought to address before the trade deadline strikes in February.

Trade Proposal Sends NBA Finals Record-Setting Guard to the Lakers

The Lakers’ single-biggest need is in the frontcourt, with star center Walker Kessler as the only true big man on the roster. But though that may be the case, it wouldn’t be totally surprising if general manager Rob Pelinka and co. went after an elite back up point guard to slot behind Luka Doncic.

In a trade proposed by Fansided’s Ian Levy, the Lakers would acquire Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell in exchange for a couple of players and a draft pick.

“If the Lakers wait until after Dec. 15, they could offer something like Collin Sexton, Kevon Looney and/or a second-round pick,” Levy wrote. “As a 2-guard there might be more minutes for Sexton in the Pacers rotation and his contract is a year shorter, saving the Pacers a decent chunk of money. He could also potentially be flipped for something else that fits a bigger need.”

While McConnell, who became the first player in NBA Finals history to record at least 10 points, five assists and five steals off the bench, wouldn’t be a slam-dunk acquisition, he could give the Lakers a truly reliable table-setter in the minutes Doncic and Austin Reaves are off the floor.

“McConnell isn’t the kind of floor spacer you, theoretically, need around Doncic and Reaves,” Levy wrote. “But he’s worked plenty off the ball as a cutter or secondary attacker in the Pacers system, he can run a second-unit offense, create good looks for himself in tough situations and would be a big defensive upgrade in the backcourt.”

Could L.A. Move Sexton Before Trade Deadline?

Sexton is one Laker who has subtly made his way into trade rumors, especially with the former first round pick struggling to shoot the basketball. Sexton’s shooting splits have cratered this season, with the soon-to-be 28-year-old connecting on just 26.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

The Lakers’ reason for signing Sexton in the offseason was to provide Doncic with a secondary ball-handler. But if Sexton isn’t able to find some level of consistency and, more importantly, stay on the court, L.A. could explore a trade for someone of McConnell’s ilk, especially with young guards Jaden Hardy and Bronny James proving that they cannot be counted on as dependable playmakers off the bench.

This season, McConnell is averaging a rather-modest 6.6 points and 4.6 assists per game, and he is virtually a non-factor from the 3-point line. But the 34-year-old veteran has proven to be a key playoff contributor, which is what may encourage some teams to target him ahead of the trade deadline.