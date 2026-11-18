The Los Angeles Lakers walked off their home floor with a hard-fought 118-114 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

The win gave the Lakers their ninth in a row, tying the team’s longest streak under third-year head coach JJ Redick, and their 13th overall, with L.A. owning the top record in the NBA.

There were a load of positives to take away from Tuesday’s victory, from the Lakers establishing a full one-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the top seed in the Western Conference to forward Quentin Grimes recording a career-high 47 points against the Hornets.

Lakers Join Dynastic Warriors on Rare List After Four-Point Win

The Lakers continue to shatter their preseason expectations with a red-hot first month of the 2026-27 season. With Grimes scoring 47 points in last night’s win, the Lakers became just the fourth team in NBA history to produce three different 40-point scorers through the first 15 games of a season, according to Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin.

“The 2026-27 Lakers are now the 4th team in NBA history with three different 40-point scorers through their first 15 games, joining GSW ’18-19, CLE ’22-23 and DEN ’25-26 (per @StatsWilliams),” McMenamin wrote in an X post.

Of course, this comes after Grimes erupted for one of the clutchest performances of the season. The 26-year-old Lakers wing, signed to a four-year contract in the summer, cashed 10 3-pointers, joining franchise icon Kobe Bryant with that many 3s in a single game.

“That game-tying three-ball was Grimes’ 10th of the night, and this bonkers heater has him standing tall in an exclusive Lakers club,” wrote ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan. “According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Grimes joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers franchise history to make at least 10 threes in a single game. Bryant, of course, hit 12 three-pointers back on January 7, 2003 in a 119-98 win for the Lakers over the Seattle Supersonics. Bryant set the record for most threes in a single game at that time, and that record would not be broken (only tied) until 2016, when Stephen Curry drained 13 treys in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Klay Thompson now holds the single-game record, with 14.)”

L.A. With Intense Early-Season Momentum

The Lakers’ fast start has fans dreaming about the franchise’s first championship in seven years.

Although it is still early, there is something to be said about a league-best 13-2 record. Barring injuries, the Lakers have an opportunity to enter their Nov. 27 matchup with the Spurs in Frost Bank Center with an eye-popping 16-2 record.

That game could have an especially vibrant, playoff-like atmosphere, especially if both teams are healthy. The Lakers are dealing with minor injuries to stars Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, with the former missing the last two games and the latter missing his first contest of the season Tuesday.

The Lakers may not be 2018-19 Warriors-esque in terms of sheer firepower and talent, but if L.A. has enough to match a feat achieved by that dynastic Golden State team, it may have shown enough already to be called a legitimate championship contender.