The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an outstanding start with a 12-2 record this season. However, there are still some concerns over where they rank compared to the other top NBA Championship contenders. Bleacher Report recently ranked the top starting lineups in the NBA right now with all 30 teams in play.

The Lakers received an impressive second place ranking only behind one team from Bleacher Report:

1. Spurs

2. Lakers

3. Celtics

4. Rockets

5. Timberwolves

6. Nuggets

7. Grizzlies

8. 76ers

9. Warriors

10. Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs make the most sense as number one since they have a deep roster of talent. No weak spots compared to the Lakers have made them a clear-cut option for number one. The Lakers surprisingly finished ranked over every other NBA team, despite only having two All-Star caliber players.

Luka Doncic’s MVP level play carries them to a high spot since they have arguably the best top option in the league. Austin Reaves is the only other major option who can even sniff the All-Star team. Despite this, B/R believes that the Lakers’ role players fit their stars better than the other teams. This implies the Lakers have a realistic chance of NBA title contention.

Examining Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

Enough time has passed to see which lineups and rotations JJ Redick most believes in as the head coach. The only three given starting spots for the Lakers went to Doncic, Reaves and franchise center Walker Kessler to make the forwards less trustworthy.

Losing both LeBron James and Rui Hachimura made the Lakers regress at wing positions. Management prioritized Kessler to give Luka a defensive center who can anchor the team defense and various guards who can score for depth there. Fans were unsure about which names would get the chance to start at forwards.

Jake LaRavia and Matisse Thybulle are the current starting forwards, despite their respective flaws. Ziaire Williams spent some time in the lineup, but he’s moved to a bench role in recent weeks. The Lakers ranking this high is a sign of the top-heavy players leading and role players doing what’s needed for victories.

Which Teams Should Feel Disrespected Behind Lakers?

The whole ranking centered around the starting lineups and nothing else to question why some teams ranked so lowly. Denver Nuggets fans could argue the starting lineup carries all the success since their struggles come from the lack of bench depth beyond DeMar DeRozan.

The Boston Celtics have a good argument to be higher since Jayson Tatum is playing MVP level basketball, and Paul George has turned back the clock. Quite a few teams have similar scenarios to the Lakers of role players filling out the lineup.

One team that comes off disrespected is the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey give them two All-NBA players in their prime. Joel Embiid and LeBron are former MVPs who can still play at a high level. VJ Edgecombe rounds it out as a second-year player with superstar potential. Bleacher Report still values the Luka factor to rank the Lakers higher.