Powered by a career-high 47 points from Quentin Grimes — including 23 in the fourth quarter and overtime — the Los Angeles Lakers erased an 18-point deficit on Tuesday to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 in OT, extending their winning streak to nine games.

While Luka Doncic continued his MVP campaign with 36 points, it took him 34 shots — including 16 from beyond the arc — to get there. Grimes, by contrast, was hyper-efficient, needing just 24 attempts to nearly hit the 50-point mark before knocking down the clutch shots that forced overtime.

Quentin Grimes Joins Kobe Bryant

By knocking down 10 threes, Grimes joined the late, great Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers franchise history with 10+ 3PM in a single game.

“It’s an honor to wear this jersey and be mentioned with a guy like that,” Grimes said after his epic performance.

The NBA wrote:

QUENTIN GRIMES JOINS KOBE AS THE ONLY LAKERS WITH 10+ 3PM IN A SINGLE GAME 🤯 🏀 47 PTS (CAREER-HIGH)

🏀 10 3PM (CAREER-HIGH)

🏀 GAME-TYING 3 TO FORCE OT THE LAKERS WIN THEIR 9TH STRAIGHT GAME IN AN OT THRILLER!

Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Luka Doncic wanted to get the ball to Quentin Grimes to end the game, a strategy that paid off in a big way.

“When he got back in the game in the 4th he kept calling off every play I was calling … he recognized what was happening,” Redick said, via Underdog NBA.

Lakers Fans Celebrate Quentin Grimes

More reactions:

ESPN Insights:

WHAT A NIGHT FOR QUENTIN GRIMES 🪣 Grimes joines Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers history with 10+ threes in a game 🙌

Skip Bayless:

QUENTIN GRIMES, 45 POINTS ON 10 THREES. LAKERS WIN AGAIN, IN O.T. THEY NOW HAVE A BIG 4, ALL SHATTERING THE MOLD.

Bleacher Report:

CAREER-HIGH NIGHT FOR QUENTIN GRIMES ⭐ 47 PTS (16-24 FG)

10 3PM

6 REB

Dagger to force OT 🔥 Where were you for the Quentin Grimes game?

Shannon Sharpe:

Grimes is having an outta body experience Grimes is hotter than Las Vegas concrete in July. Unbelievable shooting performance 2nite. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Tuesday’s win was extra special as the Lakers were without two key starters in Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves.

ESPN’s SportsCenter wrote:

LAKESHOW REFUSES TO LOSE 🔥 Quentin Grimes career-high to step up big time in Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler’s absence 😤

The Lakers (13-2) will look to keep their winning streak going against the Utah Jazz (2-13) in the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.