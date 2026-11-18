Luka Doncic is averaging 39.0 points per game, but when Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about the guard’s leadership at a recent press conference, he pointed to the other end of the floor, Sportscape Magazine reports. Redick said Doncic’s improved defense makes it easier for him to speak up when the Lakers need to sort something out in the huddle.

“And that just makes it easier if he wants to get in a huddle and problem-solve with our guys,” Redick said. “That to me has been the best part about this.”

Doncic has faced criticism for his defense in past seasons. At his press conference, Redick had a list of things the guard was getting right. He praised the guard for staying in his stance, shifting with the play, and rebounding. He also singled out how often Doncic communicates within the team’s base defense and when the Lakers use special coverages.

Those details help explain what Redick sees when Doncic talks to teammates about a defensive problem. The guard already has a hand in recognizing the coverage, getting into position, and making sure teammates know the call. By doing that work himself, he has more credibility when he asks others to do their part.

JJ Redick points to Luka Doncic’s work in the Lakers’ defense

Redick put Doncic at the top of the team when discussing how well players shift and maintain a defensive stance. He also counted him among the Lakers’ strongest rebounders on that end. The coach used the team’s film to make his point, calling attention to how Doncic moves within the defense as a possession develops.

Doncic has also drawn charges. That’s one way his increased activity has shown up on the court, alongside the communication Redick described. Calling out a coverage helps teammates know how to play the possession. Taking a charge requires Doncic to get to the right spot himself. Both are part of carrying out the team’s defensive plan.

His early numbers offer another measure of his progress. Through his first 12 games, opponents shot 36.7 percent from the field against Doncic, the lowest figure among Lakers with regular playing time. Where that number tracks how opponents finished their shots, Redick’s film observations cover what Doncic did before the shot and how he helped finish possessions with a rebound.

How Luka Doncic’s defense helps him lead the Lakers

The Lakers have given Doncic support with their schemes and with teammates such as Walker Kessler and Matisse Thybulle. Kessler has also praised Doncic’s defense, Lakeshow Life reports. Redick’s comments put the focus on what the guard is doing within that setup, especially how he communicates when the team moves between its usual defense and special coverages.

That communication is where his defensive work meets his role as a leader. When Doncic helps call out a coverage on the floor, he shares responsibility for how the group executes it. If the Lakers need to discuss an adjustment in a huddle, he can take part in that conversation from experience with the same assignments.

Redick called that the best part of what he’s seen. He had plenty to say about Doncic’s positioning and rebounding, but he ended his answer with what those habits let the guard do alongside his teammates. They give Doncic a stronger footing to hold the group accountable as they work through a problem together.