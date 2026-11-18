The red-hot Los Angeles Lakers can do no wrong right now.

Despite missing two injured starters (Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves) and trailing by 18 points in the final minute of the third quarter on Tuesday, JJ Redick’s squad stormed back to stun the Charlotte Hornets 118–114 in overtime, extending their winning streak to nine games.

While Luka Doncic and Quentin Grimes stole the spotlight by combining for 83 points and 10 assists, Matisse Thybulle was the unsung hero. Setting the tone on the defensive end, the Aussie — currently on pace for his third career All-Defensive nod — has racked up 34 steals through 15 games, trailing only league-leader Dyson Daniels (40).

Lakers Get Matisse Thybulle News

With three steals in Tuesday’s win — including a clutch play in overtime — Thybulle has now recorded at least three steals in six straight games.

He’s the first Laker in the 21st century to record the feat, per Real App.

Quentin Grimes Shines for Lakers

Grimes played a pivotal role in erasing Tuesday’s 18-point deficit. Inserted into the starting lineup for the injured Austin Reaves, he erupted for a career-high 47 points — pouring in 23 across the fourth quarter and overtime.

By knocking down 10 threes, Grimes joined his childhood hero, the late Kobe Bryant, as the only Laker ever to make as many triples in a single game.

“Man, I’m gonna sleep good knowing that one tonight, for sure,” he said after his epic shooting performance, via LakersNation.

“But that’s just crazy. Kobe is one of my idols. Growing up watching him, you try to model your game after him. His intensity, his passion for the game, that’s just something that you don’t see often.

“He’s one of the reasons that I wanted to play this game. My dad was a Lakers fan from here and everything. So that’s just crazy to have my name in the conversation with a legend like that.”

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Lakers (13-2) enter Wednesday’s back-to-back as heavy 10.5-point favorites against the struggling Utah Jazz (2-13).