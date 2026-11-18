Although it was just the 4-9 Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Lakers can take a lot from Tuesday’s 118-114 home victory.

The win pushed the Lakers to a league-best 13-2 record and, in even better news, puts them an entire game above the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the Western Conference. L.A. also has the top record in the entire NBA.

But that’s not all.

The Lakers won their ninth game in a row last night, tying the team for its longest streak under third-year head coach JJ Redick.

Good News Pouring in For the Lakers After Overtime Win

While it is a bit of a bummer that stars Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler are dealing with injuries, the Lakers stand on top of the NBA mountain roughly a month into the 2026-27 season. With the best record and longest active win streak in the league, the Lakers can feel strongly about their early season outlook, especially after forward Quentin Grimes had the night that he had.

“Even amidst his slow start to the season, Quentin Grimes has shown an ability to raise his game to higher levels when the Lakers need it,” wrote Khobi Price of the California Post. “That once again played out on Tuesday night with the Lakers without Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler against the Hornets on the first night of their back-to-back set. And Grimes’ best game with his new team led to the desired team success in their 118-114 overtime victory over the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers, who won their ninth consecutive game, improved to an NBA-best 13-2. The streak is tied for their longest under coach JJ Redick.”

While it may be too early in the season to call the Lakers the best team in basketball, they have proven that they belong in the conversation with any of the top clubs in the NBA. The Spurs and Thunder were supposed to run the West, but it is the Lakers who, for now, stand the tallest.

Grimes’ Breakout Performance May Be a Sign of Great Things to Come

If the Lakers could have chosen to have Reaves on the floor last night, they would 100 times out of 100. But L.A. is showing that it can find ways to make up for the nearly 25 points per game Reaves provides, and it is largely thanks to Grimes, the 26-year-old offseason free-agent signing who is averaging over 34 points per game in the two game Reaves has been sidelined with a bruised heel.

“Grimes’ previous career-high for made three-pointers in a single game was eight, so it’s not like he’s a stranger to this sort of shooting performance,” wrote ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan. “But the degree of difficulty of some of the shots he took, and considering the situation the Lakers were in (fighting uphill against the Hornets), this certainly stands out as the best performance of his career — especially with LA taking a 118-114 win in the end. In fact, Grimes just set a new career-high in scoring for a single game, with 47 — surpassing his previous best of 46 points.”

Without Grimes’ clutch moments last night, the Lakers likely would have been sitting here with a 12-3 record.

From the Lakers owning the best record in the NBA and the longest active win streak, to Grimes posting the best performance of his career, there is plenty to be excited about in Laker Land nowadays.