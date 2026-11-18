That’s one Los Angeles Lakers fans will remember, and offseason free-agent signing Quentin Grimes will forever cherish.

The Lakers came out of Tuesday’s contest in Crypto.com Arena with a narrow overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets, who fell to 4-10 on the season. The Lakers improved to a league-best 13-2, winning their ninth game in a row in what tied the team’s longest streak under head coach JJ Redick.

The star of the night was unquestionable Grimes, who posted a remarkable 47 points while cashing 10 of his 14 3-point attempts, including multiple in the clutch.

After the game, Grimes took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his emotions after piecing together the best performance of his career.

Lakers Star Joins Kobe Bryant in Franchise History

Grimes’ 47-point night was more evidence that the 26-year-old star can flourish when given a bigger role. As ClutchPoints’ Jedd Pagaduan noted, Grimes’ breakout performance saw him match franchise icon Kobe Bryant.

“That game-tying three-ball was Grimes’ 10th of the night, and this bonkers heater has him standing tall in an exclusive Lakers club,” Pagaduan wrote. “According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Grimes joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in Lakers franchise history to make at least 10 threes in a single game. Bryant, of course, hit 12 three-pointers back on January 7, 2003 in a 119-98 win for the Lakers over the Seattle Supersonics. Bryant set the record for most threes in a single game at that time, and that record would not be broken (only tied) until 2016, when Stephen Curry drained 13 treys in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. (Klay Thompson now holds the single-game record, with 14.)”

Grimes stepped up, to say the least, in the absence of star guard Austin Reaves, who was sidelined for the second game in a row after bruising his left heel in last week’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It is safe to say that the Lakers have the scoring firepower to hold the fort down should Reaves miss more time.

Grimes Had One of Clutchest Performances of the Season

The Lakers are likely sitting here with a 12-3 record had Grimes not had a career night. As Khobi Price of the California Post noted, Grimes’ timely shots almost single-handedly kept the Lakers afloat.

“But Grimes continued to be behind the biggest sequences to keep their winning streak alive,” Price wrote. “The first came when, with the Lakers down 99-87, the six-year veteran guard knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to cut the Lakers’ deficit to nine points before forcing a steal against Ryan Kalkbrenner before knocking down a pull-up 3 in transition to cut the Hornets’ lead to 99-91 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. With the Lakers down 110-106 with 20 seconds left, Grimes made a layup to cut his team’s deficit to two points. Coby White split a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession to put the Hornets up by three points, opening up the opportunity for Grimes to knock down the game-tying 3 with two seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.”

Grimes, who is averaging 34.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39.5 minutes per game over the last two contests, has excelled since being moved into the starting lineup after Reaves’ injury.

The Lakers are back in Crypto.com Arena tonight to take on the Utah Jazz.