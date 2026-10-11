Lakers Pushed to Bring Back 8x All-Star Center After Impressive European Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers still need help in the frontcourt. In fact, some fans have already grown so worried watching backup big man Kevon Looney (sorry, Loon) play that they are calling for the team to bring back a fan-favorite from years ago.

While the Lakers are left having to deal with shortage at center, Dwight Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and 2020 champion, made his international debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi seven months after being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Howard, 40, spent some of his final years in the NBA for the Lakers, playing a significant role in helping the franchise win its first title in a decade back in 2020.

Lakers Urged to Bring Back Howard After Impressive Debut

By the way, what’s up with all the former Lakers going overseas? In just the last few weeks, we have seen Howard, D’Angelo Russell and JaVale McGee hit the international stage. On Friday, Howard suited up for Tbilisi, and he looked like the good-old D12.

Meanwhile, with the Lakers lacking a dependable big man to play behind Walker Kessler, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition, a listener of the “Lakers Nation” podcast suggested Howard should get another NBA opportunity, writing, “I have more confidence in a (40-year-old) Dwight for 10-12 mins (per game) than Looney.”

Said Lakers reporter Trevor Lane, host of the podcast: “I know you may say you got more confidence in Dwight right now than Looney, it’s not that Dwight looks bad, I don’t think he looks nearly as explosive as he used to be in this footage, nor would I expect him to. Again, going-on 41 years old here. … I don’t have a lot of hope Dwight Howard is still an NBA level player.”

In his debut for the Georgian basketball club, Howard registered 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 5-for-8 from the field. Not bad for an old head who hadn’t played professional basketball in quite some time.

Howard the Laker; Will L.A. Add Another Big Man?

Without a question, Howard back to the Lakers would rev up some hot storylines. The former NBA star spent three stints with the Lakers, with his first coming after a trade from the Orlando Magic in 2012. Seven years later, Howard returned to L.A. and snatched that elusive NBA championship after playing a crucial reserve role.

A couple of seasons later, Howard came back for a brief third stint. After a tumultuous first run with the Lakers, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year won back the hearts of Lakers fans after a memorable 2019-20 season.

If that version of Howard was still on the market, the Lakers might have been doing everything possible to get him.

While Lakers Nation isn’t too happy with Looney backing up Kessler, the good news is that L.A. has until the trade deadline to position itself to make a trade for a reliable reserve center. In the meantime, we’ll find out if Looney can deliver some productive minutes off the bench or thrive in a larger role when Kessler is off the floor.