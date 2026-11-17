By the time the trade deadline comes and goes, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have a more refined roster compared to how they started the season. Not that anything negative is to note with the current roster, but there is a feeling that one or two tweaks are needed to get that championship-caliber core.

One of which is getting a reliable back up center behind Walker Kessler. The new starting center has been key to the Lakers’ strong start this season. However, there is currently no direct replacement for value on the floor for the 7-foot-2 big in the current rotation.

In a three-team deal proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Lakers will orchestrate a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets to land a high-impact big.

Lakers receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Quentin Grimes, Jarred Vanderbilt and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL) and a 2032 first round swap (via LAL)

Nets receive: Bronny James

The Lakers will get their hands on a reliable center option. However, several pieces will have to be moved to make this deal happen.

Lakers Trade Proposal Lands Myles Turner as Backup Center

Turner is a starting-level player even though last season was a rather disappointing one in his first season with Milwaukee. He was brought in to provide extra frontcourt strength alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo but injuries and a lot of other factors made it a rough season.

Entering the summer, Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster which indicated that the Bucks were ready for a rebuild. It also meant that significant pieces like Turner were not indispensable. There were speculated exit talks but nothing turned up.

If the Lakers key into this trade, they will be moving Grimes, Vanderbilt, as well as James. The latter duo is understandable as trade chips; however, Grimes was only added this offseason as a key piece. So far this season, he has played the most minutes for the Lakers outside of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Kessler.

Vanderbilt and James’ deal alone will not suffice for Turner’s roughly $26.5 million salary. The center is also contracted until the 2028-29 season following a four-year $108 million deal he signed when he joined the Bucks.

Looking at the current Lakers roster, the next significant money they can move without gutting more pieces is Grimes. The forward signed a four-year $60 million deal to join the Lakers this past summer.

Turner Positioned to Make an Impact

The dysfunctional season by the Bucks may cover the fact that Turner joined them from a Finals appearance season with the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 15.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 72 games in the 2024-25 regular season. That was even lower than the two seasons before that.

The Bucks banked on that but unfortunately there were a lot of tensions over Antetokounmpo’s future coupled with the fact that he was injured for most of the season. As such Milwaukee missed the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The Lakers can take advantage of the Bucks’ rebuild and get a stretch big in Turner. He is a career 36.4% shooter from the beyond the arc which offers something different from Kessler. He also adds the extra rim protection and screening.