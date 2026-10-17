Lakers 2020 Bubble Hero Expected to Be Traded in a Blockbuster NBA Deal

The 2025 trade deadline is one the Los Angeles Lakers will never forget. They traded for superstar and current franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic, and the cost of that was All-Star center Anthony Davis.

Nothing has gone beyond mere speculation as of now, but the situation with Davis and the Washington Wizards is likely to draw attention. There are no contract talks expected to happen soon between both parties.

According to NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin, in between the focus on first-year AJ Dybantsa and handing a lucrative deal to a veteran whose health is always questionable, an exit is in the cards.

“Washington has other concerns,” Helin wrote. “Davis is not on Dybantsa’s or [Alex] Sarr’s timeline (not that [Trae] Young is), plus Davis is extension-eligible and looking for another massive payday. The Wizards have put off contract talks until later in the season.”

Washington is Davis’ second destination after leaving L.A. His stint with the Dallas Mavericks didn’t go as planned, with the health issue being the biggest downside to having him. Now it appears that the Wizards may not be enthusiastic about keeping him.

Former Lakers Center Expected to Be Traded Soon

It’s no secret that Davis has one of the highest contracts as a veteran. He is expected to earn roughly $58 million in the upcoming season and it will rise to just above $60 million the following season, after which it will be the concluding year of his deal.

Inside that Lucrative deal, Davis is still eligible to receive a $275 million extension over four years. The Wizards plan to wait till the season is a significant number of games in. At least, that way they may decide on an equal scale of performance, ability and future flexibility given that Davis has yet to play any single game for them.

Davis is 33 years old and can still offer many more years but his health has always made things complicated. At this stage of his career, normally, the injury factor may be looked at but Davis has been injured a lot, so this stage might not even be an improvement.

Any Chance Lakers Swoop Former All-Star Big?

The Lakers added Walker Kessler as their new starting big. He is no Davis but alright to fit alongside Doncic. The main talk around a center in L.A. is down to Kessler’s backup option as Kevon Looney may not be their top shot.

Davis is an option but he doesn’t look like the bench type. Still, he has had a bit of a rollercoaster over one year now and a bench role may just be what he needs to manage his load effectively moving forward.

“If Davis stays healthy and looks good as we approach the trade deadline, the Wizards will get calls,” Helin added. “Quality big men, especially ones who can protect the rim, are in high demand, and the Wizards may be able to get Davis to a place where he can compete for another ring while getting themselves young players and picks that better fit the Dybantsa timeline.”

Taking on Davis’ deal will be almost impossible for the Lakers. They may certainly have to move one of their core stars to accommodate him and that is never happening.