Lakers Family Feud Escalates as Five Buss Siblings Make Major Legal Move

The Buss family’s fight over the Los Angeles Lakers has moved deeper into the courtroom, with five siblings formally challenging Jeanie Buss’ attempt to stop the sale of the family’s remaining stake in the franchise.

Jim, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse Buss filed their opposition Wednesday to Jeanie’s petition seeking to prevent the family trust from selling its Lakers shares, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

The filing follows settlement discussions that have yet to produce an agreement, adding another chapter to a family dispute surrounding one of the NBA’s most valuable franchises.

The five siblings voted in favor of selling the trust’s shares. Jeanie, who has served as the Lakers’ controlling owner and public face since her father, Jerry Buss, died in 2013, has challenged the transaction through the courts.

Wednesday’s filing makes clear that the siblings remain committed to moving forward with the proposed sale, even as discussions within the family continue.

Five Buss Siblings Push Back Against Jeanie Buss

In a statement shared by Charania on X, the five siblings disputed the legal basis of Jeanie’s challenge.

“Jimmy, Johnny, Janie, Joey and Jesse Buss, the five of six siblings who voted to sell the Trust’s shares in the Lakers, today filed their formal opposition, demonstrating that Jeanie Buss’s petition is legally and factually baseless,” the statement read.

The siblings also emphasized their desire to protect the interests of everyone involved in the trust.

“While discussions among the siblings continue, their focus remains on facilitating the proposed transaction and the Trust’s participation in it, while ensuring that all beneficiaries, including Jeanie, are treated equally.”

They added that Wednesday’s filing was necessary to protect those interests and keep the proposed transaction on schedule.

The statement represents the five siblings’ position in the dispute. It does not establish that a court has rejected Jeanie’s arguments.

The legal fight centers on whether the family trust’s Lakers shares can be sold over Jeanie’s objections and under what terms the transaction can proceed.

Lakers Sale Faces Another Family Hurdle

The dispute is particularly striking given the Buss family’s decades-long association with the Lakers.

Jerry Buss purchased the franchise in 1979 and helped turn it into one of professional sports’ most recognizable brands. The Lakers won 10 NBA championships during his ownership.

After his death, the family’s ownership interests were held through a trust, with Jeanie emerging as the franchise’s principal decision-maker.

That arrangement has not prevented disagreements among the siblings over the team’s direction and the family’s financial interests.

The latest court filing brings those divisions into sharper focus.

For the five siblings supporting the sale, the priority is completing the proposed transaction while ensuring that trust beneficiaries receive equal treatment.

Jeanie’s petition, meanwhile, has placed a legal obstacle in the transaction’s path.

The unresolved settlement discussions suggest that a negotiated resolution remains possible. But Wednesday’s formal opposition also indicates that the siblings are prepared to continue fighting in court.

For Lakers fans, the immediate questions concern ownership rather than the team’s performance on the floor.

The larger question is whether the family can resolve its differences before the dispute further complicates the proposed sale.

For now, five Buss siblings have made their position unmistakable: They want the transaction to proceed.