The NBA has added two games to the Los Angeles Lakers’ schedule following the team’s narrow loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Wrote Lakers reporter Khobi Price in an X post: “The two regular-season games added to the Lakers’ schedule: Dec. 6: at Oklahoma City Dec 10: vs. Utah.”

The additional two games will round out the Lakers’ full 82-game regular season schedule. This change was expected as teams were set to play 80 games when the official season schedule was released before the season. The league holds back two games to accommodate the Emirates NBA Cup.

Lakers Set to Face Another West Rival Soon

The change will certainly grab fans’ attention, as the Lakers will travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in Paycom Center on Dec. 6.

The Lakers have struggled mightily against the Thunder over the last two seasons, losing nine consecutive games, including a four-game sweep in last spring’s Western Conference semifinals. L.A.’s last win over Oklahoma City was April 6, 2025 — a 126-99 victory on the road.

While the Thunder has had the Lakers’ number, their Dec. 6 matchup promises to be different, with Oklahoma City off to its worst start in multiple years largely due to a litany of injuries. The Thunder will at least be without stars Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace when it meets the Lakers for the first time this season

The Lakers, meanwhile, are second place in the Western Conference and are enjoying the best start to a season since their title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

Barring injury, the Dec. 6 matchup will feature the league’s top two guards in reigning two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic.

L.A. Falls Short in Measuring Stick Game

Coming back to last night, the Lakers suffered a disappointing road loss to the Spurs, who moved back to the top of the conference after securing their 16th win of the season.

While a three-point loss to the defending Western Conference champions is no abomination, the Lakers perhaps left Friday’s game feeling like they let one slip away. L.A. failed to hold on to a 20-point lead thanks to a disastrous third quarter that saw the hosts outscore the visitors by 16 points.

The Spurs were the clear-cut better team in the second-half, totaling 61 points in the final 24 minutes compared to just 42 for the Lakers.

“The reality is, that’s the barometer in the West right now, and this was a great test for us,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “We’ll get better from it. They’re disappointed right now and it’s a natural emotion from losing a game. I told them this morning, ‘We’re going to get feedback (from the game). And when we wake up tomorrow, if we’ve won the game or lost, we’re still a good team on Saturday morning.'”

While the Spurs were a great test for the Lakers, Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies could be another.

Next up, L.A. heads to Memphis to take on the young Grizzlies, who have risen to the third seed in the conference.