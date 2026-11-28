The Los Angeles Lakers have 17 NBA championships in their long and proud history, and thus, it’s not usual for the franchise to smile at moral victories and encouraging compliments from opposing players. But this team is, as things stand, in something of a fragile stage of its development, having pulled together an almost entirely new roster this summer, rebuilt around Luka Doncic and with some major question marks still lingering. So, going to play the Spurs in San Antonio, with both teams on top of the league with 15 wins entering Friday night, a good, toe-to-toe showing against the defending Western Conference champs would have been enough to show that the Lakers are not a fluke.

And they got that. The Lakers went up 20 points in the second quarter, but were blitzed in the third quarter and, kept pace in the fourth but finally lost, 99-96.

After the game, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama–who had 25 points and 16 rebounds but struggled against Lakers starter Walker Kessler (Wemby was 10-for-25 shooting) had this to say: “As a team I wasn’t sure what they were built of, at least from the start of the season, but it’s real.”

Lakers Still Can Prove Victor Wembanyama Right

And there is reason to be happy, even in the Lakers loss. The team was only a few anomalies and bad bounces away from winning this one, starting with the terrible perimeter shooting night they got from Luka Doncic, who was a brutal 1-for-13 from the 3-point line on Friday. Austin Reaves, working off the rust from missing more than a week with his heel injury, had a whopping seven turnovers. Starting forward Matisse Thybulle missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

The Lakers still need more chemistry, Reaves said, and that will come in time.

Said Reaves: “We lost to a team that went to the Finals last year by three, a team that’s been together for a couple years, but we’re still fairly new to one another. So there’s a lot of positives you can take from it.”

Of course, things do not get easier as the Lakers move forward on their road trip, going to Memphis on Sunday next. The Rockets, Pelicans and Thunder await after that. The Lakers tests keep coming–the combined record of opponents on this trip is 61-27.