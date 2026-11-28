The NBA Cup contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs was a barn burner down the stretch and remained heated after the final whistle blew.

San Antonio came back from down 16 points at halftime to win the game 99-96. After the contest ended, cameras caught Lakers point guard Luka Doncic leaving the floor, during which an altercation between the L.A. superstar and a couple of fans sitting court-side ensued.

Donic wipes sweat from his brow with a square of some type of white material that might be a headband or wristband. As he is doing so, a woman standing up from her seat next to the path off the court to the visiting locker room says something to Doncic and puts her hands out to her sides.

In response, Doncic tosses the white material in her direction, after which he takes a couple more steps toward the locker room before turning around to retrieve it.

A man sitting next to the woman in question picks the material up off the hardwood and hands it to an annoyed Doncic, who more or less snatches it away from him. The fan then shoves Doncic in his left shoulder, video of which can be viewed here.

Security quickly moves in to separate the fan and Doncic, the latter of whom lingered with a look of anger and surprise, as the unnamed man in question spoke to arena security officers, presumably trying to explain his behavior.

Luka Doncic, Fans in Question Could Face Consequences From NBA After Court-Side Altercation

From watching the video, one can make an argument that Doncic tosses the band at the female fan on purpose with the intent of disrespect, though obviously not to the ends of physical harm.

It is not in question that the man sitting next to her puts his hands on Doncic with violent intent, even as the action itself clearly caused Doncic no physical harm.

The league could absolutely hand down some type of punishment to Doncic for his behavior, while the league and/or the Spurs organization will presumably look into suspending, or perhaps even banning, the fan(s) in question from attending future games in San Antonio and/or the league at large.

Lakers Lost Top Spot in Western Conference After Defeat in San Antonio

Doncic finished the night with 31 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals on 14-of-31 shooting from the field but just 1-of-13 shooting from behind the arc.

The Lakers as a team were clearly frustrated by the loss after surrendering a huge halftime lead and failing to produce even 100 points, which is highly uncharacteristic of what has been among the highest-scoring groups in the NBA through the first quarter of the season.

Meanwhile, it was Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama who led the Spurs back from the brink on Friday, November 27. Castle finished with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block. Wembanyama’s stat line consisted of 25 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

San Antonio (16-4) took over first place in the Western Conference with its home victory, while the Lakers (15-4) dropped to the No. 2 spot with just a half-game lead over the No. 3 Memphis Grizzlies (15-5).