A tense altercation between Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and a San Antonio Spurs fan stole the spotlight Friday night, overshadowing a thriller between the West’s top two seeds that ended in a narrow San Antonio win.

As Doncic walked toward the tunnel following the 99-96 loss, a woman appeared to say something to him, prompting the Lakers star to toss a wristband her way. He continued walking before abruptly turning back to confront her and demand the wristband back. A man seated next to her then shoved Doncic in the shoulder, drawing several Lakers players into the fray. Jarred Vanderbilt quickly stepped in to shield Doncic as teammates and security intervened to separate the group.

Doncic seemingly mistook the woman for a fan, though she clearly wasn’t one.

Luka Doncic Explains Tense Moment

After the game, Doncic explained that he tossed the sweatband to the woman assuming she wanted a souvenir, noting he routinely hands them to courtside fans after games.

“I just threw my wristband, like I do almost every game,” Doncic said, via The Athletic.

“And then I heard she didn’t want it so I went back to grab it. And then he pushed me. And then I gave it to somebody else,” added Doncic.

The postgame incident capped one of Doncic’s worst shooting nights of the season, as the NBA MVP frontrunner went 1-of-13 from three and needed 31 shots to score as many points. After catching fire in the first half, he struggled to penetrate San Antonio’s defense after the break. As a result, Los Angeles was outscored 61-42 over the final 24 minutes, squandering a commanding 54-38 halftime lead.

Lakers Ousted From NBA Cup

The loss eliminated the Lakers from the NBA Cup knockout stages, which tip off next weekend. Following Friday’s other group-play finales, the eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals are the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, the defending champion New York Knicks were ousted after a 108–105 loss to the Miami Heat.

The NBA announced the quarterfinal matchups after Friday’s games.

The East Bracket will pit the Celtics vs. the Pistons and the 76ers vs. the Hawks.

The West Bracket will draw the Spurs against the Mavericks and Grizzlies against the Trail Blazers.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta and San Antonio vs. Dallas will be played on Friday, December 4.

Boston vs. Detroit and Memphis vs. Portland will be played on Saturday, December 5.